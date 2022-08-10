Home Cup Games Carabao Cup LIVE! Carabao Cup Second Round Draw! 🏆

LIVE! Carabao Cup Second Round Draw! 🏆

LIVE! Carabao Cup Second Round Draw! 🏆
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Chelsea ready to sign De Jong and Aubameyang | The Transfer Show

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball

Watch the second round draw for the Carabao Cup live.

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsfootball
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysports
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Previous Video
Real Madrid v E. Frankfurt super cup

Real Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt Full Match – UEFA Super Cup | 10 August 2022

Next Video
Chelsea ready to sign De Jong and Aubameyang | The Transfer Show

Chelsea ready to sign De Jong and Aubameyang | The Transfer Show

Related videos

Top