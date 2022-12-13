Home International Games FIFA World Cup - Qatar 2022 Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe; Gary Neville picks his player of the tournament

Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe; Gary Neville picks his player of the tournament

Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe; Gary Neville picks his player of the tournament
FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights – ITV | 14 December 2022

France and Argentina prepare to play one another in a titanic World Cup final clash. Both Mbappe and Messi are competing for the tournaments Golden Boot. How do they compare and who will come out on top?

