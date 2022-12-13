Lionel Messi or Diego Maradona? 👀 | ESPN FC Extra Time

On today’s edition of ESPN FC, Dan Thomas is joined by Ale Moreno, Craig Burley and Frank Leboeuf following Argentina defeating France to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup to discuss:

0:00 Where is Shaka!?

1:08 Denmark & Canada

3:03 Was Stevie walking the dog?

4:00 What’s next for Lionel Messi?

5:41 Did France sub too early?

6:50 Emiliano Martínez

8:33 Maradona or Messi?

12:47 Will Zinedine Zidane be the next French manager?

13:59 Best World Cup you’ve ever watched?

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube

✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC