Lingard? Trippier? Isak? Who will Newcastle United sign in January? | BBC Sport

BBC Sport speaks to Newcastle fans and journalists to find out what the club’s new owners plan to do in the January transfer window, and which players manager Eddie Howe needs to help the team avoid relegation.

