Life on Loan – Dujon Sterling’s Story | 5 March 2020

LIFE ON LOAN: DUJON STERLING’S STORY

Relegation battle. The ultimate football dogfight. Dujon Sterling was in form, playing well, dangerous on the wing and doing everything in his power to pull Wigan Athletic away from the Championship drop zone… And then injury struck. Two months out.

A return to Chelsea’s medical team. Rehab. Hard-work. Grit. Determination. Dujon’s battle against relegation became a battle against his body but the resilient youngster recovered amidst dreams of playing Champions League and World Cup football. Life on Loan is tough, watch Dujon Sterling’s rollercoaster journey on The 5th Stand.