Lewandowski Breaks the 300-Goal Mark – All Bundesliga Goals

300 Bundesliga goals – Lewandowski writes history

Robert Lewandowski is going from one record to the next. With his hat-trick against Köln, he became only the second player in Bundesliga history to reach the 300 mark. The Pole has thus achieved something quite incredible. To celebrate this milestone properly, we’re showing you all his 300 bundesliga goals. Which strike was your favourite? And will he catch up with the legendary Gerd Müller and break his 365-goal record? Let us know in the comments.

