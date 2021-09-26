Home Leagues Bundesliga Leipzig put on a show | RB Leipzig – Hertha Berlin 6-0 | All Goals | Matchday 6 – Bundesliga 2021/22

Leipzig put on a show | RB Leipzig – Hertha Berlin 6-0 | All Goals | Matchday 6 – Bundesliga 2021/22

Leipzig put on a show | RB Leipzig – Hertha Berlin 6-0 | All Goals | Matchday 6 – Bundesliga 2021/22
Bayern Unstoppable! Müller Paves The Way | Greuther Fürth – FC Bayern München 1-3 | All Goals | MD 6

#RBLBSC | Short Highlights from Matchday 6!
Watch all goals from the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Hertha Berlin from Matchday 6 of 2021/22 season!

Goals: 1-0 Nkunku (16′), 2-0 Poulsen (23′) 3-0 Mukiele (45’+3), 4-0 Forsberg (P, 60′), 5-0 Nkunku (70′), 6-0 Haidara (77′)

