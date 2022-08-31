Leicester v Manchester United Preview, team news and possible starting line-up | 1 September 2022

Match preview: Leicester v Man Utd

Can United end a nine-month wait for a treble or will the Foxes extend a streak in this fixture?

Leicester City team news

Rodgers has claimed that he is “hopeful” over the fitness of Maddison, the midfielder may only be named on the Leicester substitutes’ bench.

Wilfred Ndidi will hope to be recalled ahead of Boubakary Soumare, while Ayoze Perez may be provided with an opportunity down the right-hand side.

Unless any developments occur with the future of Youri Tielemans, he is expected to line up in the centre of the pitch.

Man United team news

Ten Hag could take the chance to hand some minutes to Casemiro, who may take the spot of either Scott McTominay or Christian Eriksen.

Barring any injury issues, the remainder of the United starting lineup could stay the same, with Cristiano Ronaldo only being selected among the replacements if he is still at the club.

Anthony Martial will also only be named on the bench at best having been suffering with an Achilles issue.

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Evans, Justin; Ndidi, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall; Perez, Barnes; Vardy

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford