Leicester City v Chelsea – Team News, Starting line, How to watch, How to stream live and TV channel

Chelsea is poised to continue their impressive Premier League form as they face Leicester City on Saturday. This match holds special significance for Chelsea’s manager, Enzo Maresca, who previously served as Leicester City’s head coach. The game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 UK Time.

Both teams have displayed strong performances this season, making this match a highly anticipated clash. Chelsea’s attacking prowess and Leicester City’s home advantage are key factors to watch out for.

Leicester City team news

Patson Daka, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and veteran striker Jamie Vardy could all be fit to bolster Cooper’s forward options.

Experienced defender Jannik Vestergaard is likely to be out with his own ankle injury alongside Ricardo Pereira and Jordan Ayew.

Issahaku Fatawu will be out for the season after injuring his anterior cruciate ligament.

Chelsea Team News

Maresca confirmed that captain Reece James has suffered another hamstring injury and will miss this game, although he hopes the issue is a minor one.

Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill withdrew from international duty but both are in training again with Chelsea and are hoped to play a full role on Saturday.

Jadon Sancho being back from illness gives Maresca a virtually clean bill of health, although the Manchester United loanee is most likely to feature among the substitutes alongside ex-Leicester midfielder Kienan Dewsbury-Hall.

Chelsea predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1, right to left): Sanchez (GK) — Cucurella, Fofana, Colwill, Veiga — Lavia, Caicedo — Madueke, Palmer, Neto — Jackson

Injured: James, Colwill (doubt), Gusto (doubt), Jorgensen (doubt), Lavia (doubt), Palmer (doubt)

Suspended: None

What time is Leicester City vs Chelsea kick-off?

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Saturday, 23 November 2024

Saturday, 23 November 2024 Kick-off: 12:30 UK Time

12:30 UK Time Stadium: King Power Stadium, Leicester, Leicestershire

Is Leicester City vs. Chelsea lineups live stream, TV channel?