Leicester City v Chelsea preview – Premier League | 19 January 2021

You have already reported this video.

Many thanks for your report.

Error!! please try again later.

Leicester are set to play host to Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday in their next Premier League game.

Team news

Jamie Vardy limped out of the win over Southampton but should be fit to retain his place in the side.

Ricardo Pereira was back in the squad at the weekend after a long lay-off and could play with one of James Justin or Timothy Castagne making way if he does.

Midfielder Dennis Praet is the Foxes only long-term absentee.

For the visitors, N’Golo Kante is likely to miss out. He missed the win over Fulham through suspension but is expected to be absent again after picking up a hamstring injury.

Reece James and Kurt Zouma should return in defence with Tammy Abraham pushing for the nod up front.

Callum Hudson-Odoi impressed off the bench at Craven Cottage and could also start.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Pereira, Fofana, Evans, Justin, Albrighton, Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Ziyech, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi