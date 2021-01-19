Home TV Show News and Interviews Leicester City v Chelsea preview – Premier League | 19 January 2021
Leicester City v Chelsea preview – Premier League | 19 January 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Leicester City v Chelsea preview – Premier League | 19 January 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
40 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Leicester City v Chelsea preview – Premier League | 19 January 2021

Leicester are set to play host to Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday in their next Premier League game.

Team news
Jamie Vardy limped out of the win over Southampton but should be fit to retain his place in the side.

Ricardo Pereira was back in the squad at the weekend after a long lay-off and could play with one of James Justin or Timothy Castagne making way if he does.

Midfielder Dennis Praet is the Foxes only long-term absentee.

For the visitors, N’Golo Kante is likely to miss out. He missed the win over Fulham through suspension but is expected to be absent again after picking up a hamstring injury.

Reece James and Kurt Zouma should return in defence with Tammy Abraham pushing for the nod up front.

Callum Hudson-Odoi impressed off the bench at Craven Cottage and could also start.

Predicted line-ups
Leicester City: Schmeichel, Pereira, Fofana, Evans, Justin, Albrighton, Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Ziyech, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi

Previous Video
preview

Premier League Matchweek 19 preview: Tuesday’s matches | 19 January 2021

Next Video
Leicester City v Chelsea

Leicester City v Chelsea preview – Premier League | 19 January 2021

Related videos

Top