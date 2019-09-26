Leicester City v Aston Villa Full Match – Premier League | 9 March 2020

Leicester City v Aston Villa – Monday night football MNF coverage of the top-flight clash from King Power Stadium, as the trams face each other for the fourth time in this campaign. The Foxes triumphed 4-1 in the reverse league encounter at Villa Park, but it was the Villains who came out on top in the two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final, which produced a 1-1 draw here before Villa went on to claim a 2-1 victory in front of their own fans, to set up a final against eventual winners, Manchester City.

Pre-match

