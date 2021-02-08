Leeds United v Crystal Palace Preview – Premier League | 8 February 2021

Match preview: Leeds v Crystal Palace

Patrick Bamford has the chance to emulate Romelu Lukaku against a Palace team seeking a club first

Leeds United Premier League form: WLLWWL

Leeds United form (all competitions): LLLWWL

Crystal Palace Premier League form: WDLLWW

Crystal Palace form (all competitions): LDLLWW

Team news

Leeds will be without the services of Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Gaetano Berardi, Rodrigo Moreno, Adam Forshaw and Ian Poveda for Monday’s clash at Elland Road.

The Whites did not pick up any fresh issues against Everton, though, and it would not be a surprise to see the same XI sent onto the field for this match.

Raphinha scored his fourth Premier League goal of the season against the Toffees and should again operate on the left, with Patrick Bamford, who has 11 league strikes to his name this term, leading the line.

Palace, meanwhile, could be without as many as 10 first-team players for this clash, with leading scorer Wilfried Zaha a key absentee due to a hamstring problem.

Joel Ward is also battling to overcome a knock, while Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson, Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins, James McArthur, James McCarthy, Jeffrey Schlupp and Connor Wickham are definitely out.

Andros Townsend and Christian Benteke are both in line for recalls on Monday night, but Scott Dann could retain his spot alongside Cahill at the back despite the presence of Cheikhou Kouyate.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Meslier; Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Alioski; Phillips; Raphinha, Dallas, Klich, Harrison; Bamford

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Guaita; Clyne, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Townsend, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze; Ayew, Benteke