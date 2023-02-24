Home Highlights (UK Only) Leeds climb OUT of relegation zone! | Leeds 1-0 Southampton | EPL Highlights

Leeds climb OUT of relegation zone! | Leeds 1-0 Southampton | EPL Highlights

Leeds climb OUT of relegation zone! | Leeds 1-0 Southampton | EPL Highlights
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Goals GALORE as Hammers score FOUR! ⚒️ | West Ham 4-0 Nottingham Forest | Highlights

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2223
Leeds climb out of the relegation zone after beating bottom of the table Southampton 1-0 at Elland Road, the perfect start for new boss Javi Gracia…

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsPL
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsfootball
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Previous Video
Watkins & Buendia goals SINK Everton into relegation zone 👊 | Everton 0-2 Aston Villa | Highlights

Watkins & Buendia goals SINK Everton into relegation zone 👊 | Everton 0-2 Aston Villa | Highlights

Next Video
Goals GALORE as Hammers score FOUR! ⚒️ | West Ham 4-0 Nottingham Forest | Highlights

Goals GALORE as Hammers score FOUR! ⚒️ | West Ham 4-0 Nottingham Forest | Highlights

Related videos

Top