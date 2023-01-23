Leeds 0-0 Brentford | Another point for the Bees 🐝 | Premier League Highlights

Brentford made it eight matches unbeaten in the Premier League as they played out a goalless draw with Leeds United at Elland Road.

On the balance of play, a draw was a fair result with neither side able to put the other under a sustained period of pressure.

David Raya was kept busy at times in the second period but made some relatively routine saves, while Ivan Toney threatened in stoppage-time with a header but was unable to keep his attempt on target.

