Home Review Show Highlights Leeds 0-0 Brentford | Another point for the Bees 🐝 | Premier League Highlights

Leeds 0-0 Brentford | Another point for the Bees 🐝 | Premier League Highlights

Leeds 0-0 Brentford | Another point for the Bees 🐝 | Premier League Highlights
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd | Match Recap

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Brentford made it eight matches unbeaten in the Premier League as they played out a goalless draw with Leeds United at Elland Road.

On the balance of play, a draw was a fair result with neither side able to put the other under a sustained period of pressure.

David Raya was kept busy at times in the second period but made some relatively routine saves, while Ivan Toney threatened in stoppage-time with a header but was unable to keep his attempt on target.

Click the like and subscribe buttons if you would like to see more!

FOLLOW us on:
TWITTER 👉 https://twitter.com/brentfordfc​
FACEBOOK 👉 https://facebook.com/brentfordfootbal​lclub
INSTAGRAM 👉 https://www.instagram.com/brentfordfc​
TIKTOK 👉 https://www.tiktok.com/@brentfordfc
LINKEDIN 👉 https://www.linkedin.com/company/brentford-football-club/

Previous Video
Juventus-Atalanta 3-3 | A six-goal thriller in Turin: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23

Juventus-Atalanta 3-3 | A six-goal thriller in Turin: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23

Next Video
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd | Match Recap

Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd | Match Recap

Related videos

Top