Leeds 0-0 Brentford | Another point for the Bees 🐝 | Premier League Highlights

Brentford made it eight matches unbeaten in the Premier League as they played out a goalless draw with Leeds United at Elland Road.
On the balance of play, a draw was a fair result with neither side able to put the other under a sustained period of pressure.
David Raya was kept busy at times in the second period but made some relatively routine saves, while Ivan Toney threatened in stoppage-time with a header but was unable to keep his attempt on target.
Click the like and subscribe buttons if you would like to see more!
FOLLOW us on:
TWITTER 👉 https://twitter.com/brentfordfc
FACEBOOK 👉 https://facebook.com/brentfordfootballclub
INSTAGRAM 👉 https://www.instagram.com/brentfordfc
TIKTOK 👉 https://www.tiktok.com/@brentfordfc
LINKEDIN 👉 https://www.linkedin.com/company/brentford-football-club/