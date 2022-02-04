Home Review Show Leao Strike Sends Milan Top! | Every Goal | Round 25 | Serie A 2021/22 NO

European Tour: Part Three

All the goals from Round 25 | Serie A 2021/22

00:00 Lazio – Bologna 3-0
01:11 Napoli – Inter 1-1
02:06 Torino – Venezia 1-2
03:17 Milan – Sampdoria 1-0
03:52 Empoli – Cagliari 1-1
04:48 H. Verona – Udinese 4-0
06:25 Roma – Sassuolo 2-2
07:54 Atalanta – Juventus 1-1
08:48 Genoa – Salernitana 1-1
09:30 Spezia – Fiorentina 1-2

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

