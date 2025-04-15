Home Highlights Lazio v Roma Extended Highlights
Lazio v Roma Extended Highlights
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Birmingham vs. Peterborough Full | EFL Trophy Final 2024/25

Cancel
HighlightsSerie A

Lazio v Roma Extended Highlights

- LUD:

Relive the best actions of the match between Lazio and Roma, which ended 1-1 thanks to goals from Romagnoli and Soule | Serie A 2024/25

#Highlights #HighlightsSerieA #LazioRoma #SerieA

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

Previous Video
Can Aston Villa shock PSG? | Dougie Critchley previews UCL quarter-final second legs

Can Aston Villa shock PSG? | Dougie Critchley previews UCL quarter-final second legs

Next Video
EFL Trophy Final

Birmingham vs. Peterborough Full | EFL Trophy Final 2024/25

Top