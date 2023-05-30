Latest transfer news and rumours – 30 May 2023
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday’s newspapers.
- Erik ten Hag is confident he can persuade Mason Mount to join Manchester United as part of a summer overhaul being demanded by the manager.
- Everton are stepping up their interest in striker El Bilal Toure following his return to Almeria’s line-up on Sunday.
- Roberto Firmino is waiting to see where he would fit in with Real Madrid’s plans before taking a decision on moving to Spain.
- Mauricio Pochettino is keen to have talks with Romelu Lukaku about keeping him at Chelsea next season.
- Paris Saint-Germain are interested in a shock move for Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard with the Gunners reluctant to let their star player leave after a brilliant season in which he played a huge part in their title push.
- Chelsea prospect Lewis Hall is being monitored by Crystal Palace.
- Manchester United midfielder Fred is attracting interest from Fulham.
- Barcelona winger Ferran Torres is the latest wide player to fall under the gaze of Newcastle, who have also held discussions over the merits of Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs.
- Brighton are in talks to sign Livingston’s American goalkeeper Brian Schwake after he trained with them last week.
- Southampton are hoping to land up to £40m for captain James Ward-Prowse this summer despite their relegation, with West Ham leading the chase.
- Jude Bellingham is on the verge of moving from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid – although both clubs are still haggling over the final fee.
- Pep Guardiola called Neymar to enquire about his intentions ahead of the transfer window, according to reports.
- Erik ten Hag has dropped his biggest hint yet that Mason Greenwood could end up staying at Manchester United.
- Graham Potter is reportedly in talks to take over from Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace.
- Ivan Toney has posted a bullish seven-word message on social media after his betting ban, telling fans he will be “back soon” following the start of his eight-month suspension.
- Bayern Munich are prepared to pay a staggering package worth £95m to land Declan Rice from West Ham.
- James Maddison will lead a 10-player Leicester exodus this summer with a queue of Premier League clubs – including Newcastle, Tottenham and Arsenal – ready to snap him up.
- Liverpool look set to hand Alexis Mac Allister his much-desired No 10 shirt should he arrive at Anfield.
Chelsea Football Club is pleased to announce Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s new head coach!
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 29, 2023