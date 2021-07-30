Latest transfer news and rumours – 30 July 2021
All the latest transfer news and rumours, including Paul Pogba and Jack Grealish, plus the latest on Kieran Trippier and more…
- Lautaro Martinez is only interested in leaving Inter Milan for Spain, with no temptation to come to the Premier League amid interest from Arsenal.
- Manchester City are set to offer fresh terms to a number of their star players, including a three-year contract for goalkeeper Ederson.
- The makers of a new headset which can diagnose a concussion in just four minutes are looking to bring the technology into English football – it is currently being tested in France.
- Tottenham are reportedly set to make a higher bid for Atalanta defender Cristian Romero after Barcelona had a player exchange deal rejected.
- Sassuolo’s CEO Giovanni Carnevali has confirmed that Arsenal have indeed launched an offer to sign Manuel Locatelli after emerging as one of the players of the tournament at Euro 2020.
- Sergino Dest has reportedly turned down approaches from three of Europe’s biggest sides as he looks to fight for his place at Barcelona.
- Italy star Giorgio Chiellini has confirmed he will re-sign for Juventus after revealing his desire to ‘lift some more trophies’.
- Sergio Ramos has penned an emotional message to Manchester United-bound Raphael Varane following their illustrious days together at Real Madrid.
- Liverpool are trying to offload some of their fringe players or face having to wait until next summer to land one of Jurgen Klopp’s chief targets – Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus.
- Arsene Wenger could make a shock return to the managerial ranks with reports in Switzerland making him favourite to take over their national team.
- Sevilla have informed Chelsea that they want a straight cash deal for their defender Jules Kounde rather than any players in exchange.
- Chelsea have lowered their asking price for striker Tammy Abraham to around £35m to try and drum up interest from Arsenal, West Ham and Aston Villa.
- Real Madrid want £42.5m for Martin Odegaard and that could be enough to tempt Arsenal into making a move for the Norwegian star who impressed on loan last season.
- Watford, Crystal Palace and Brentford are all keen on New Zealand’s Olympic Games star Matthew Garbett, who plays in Sweden for Falkenbergs.
- Spotify owner Daniel Ek reckons his Arsenal takeover chances have had a massive boost.
- Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a £30m move for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.
- Gareth Bale has been left without a squad number at Real Madrid ever since his return from Tottenham.
- Sampdoria are yet to receive any concrete interest in Mikkel Damsgaard, who has been linked with Barcelona and Tottenham.
- Manchester United have set a £22m asking price for Andreas Pereira, according to reports.
- Manchester United are in the mix to sign Ruben Neves from Wolves.
- Kieran Trippier is being patient over the prospect of a “dream” move to Manchester United, knowing it could go down to the closing days of the summer window as his potential new club need to make sales to finance a possible £30m fee.
- Jules Kounde is said to be “buzzing” about the chance to sign for Chelsea as transfer talks with his current club Sevilla continue.
- Kostas Tsimikas could be on his way out of Liverpool after only a year with Napoli reportedly in talks over a move for the Greece left-back.
- Jose Mourinho wants to prove he has not lost the art of winning by bringing success back to Roma.
- Neil Lennon feels Celtic’s hopes for the 2021-22 season were set back by their lengthy, and eventually failed, pursuit of Eddie Howe to become their new manager.
- Celtic have stepped up their bid to buy keeper Joe Hart and they can land the former England star for just £1m.
- Rangers have handed Charlie McCann a three-year contract to get him to quit Manchester United.
- Celtic could switch their focus to Watford’s Ben Foster if they are unable to secure a deal for Tottenham goalkeeper Joe Hart.
- St Mirren midfielder James McGrath has emerged as a target for Watford if the Hornets miss out on Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson.
- The Premier League has told all clubs to trial vaccine passports, ahead of potential mandatory requirements by October.