Latest transfer news and rumours – 26 December 2022

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Boxing Day’s newspapers…

Chelsea are leading Manchester United and Manchester City in the race to sign their former academy prospect and now West Ham and England star Declan Rice.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential next employers Al-Nassr are also keen on Chelsea’s impending free agent N’Golo Kante.

Philippe Coutinho could be on his way out of Aston Villa next month just a year after his return to the Premier League.

Kevin De Bruyne is backing Manchester City team-mate Erling Haaland to become football’s all-time top goalscorer.

Jurgen Klopp has showered praise on “absolutely exceptional” England star Jude Bellingham but the Liverpool boss will likely face a major financial hurdle to be able to secure the Borussia Dortmund midfielder in the summer.

Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk remains focused on a move to Premier League leaders Arsenal as talk about his future continues to swirl.

Graham Potter says talks with Chelsea’s hierarchy have left him confident they support him despite a rocky run of form before the World Cup break.

David Datro Fofana to Chelsea, done deal and here we go! There's full agreement between all parties, deal sealed. Medical tests will take place today in London, on his birthday. Born in 2002, Ivorian striker will join Chelsea from Molde for €12m fee.

Mikel Arteta is backing Eddie Nketiah to fill the void left by Gabriel Jesus’ injury, with the Arsenal boss saying he has “more faith in him every day”.

Philippe Coutinho will be back in Aston Villa’s squad for their Boxing Day clash with former club Liverpool as he looks to revive his Villa Park career.

Marco Silva says Fulham and Crystal Palace’s success with players coming through the Championship shows England’s second tier can provide Premier League quality additions.