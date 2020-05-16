Latest transfer news and rumours – 25 May 2020
The latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on Odion Ighalo, Philippe Coutinho, Gonzalo Higuain and more!
- Rafael Benitez is keen to make an emotional return to Newcastle United under a new Saudi Arabian-backed ownership with John Stones and Ross Barkley among the players the Spaniard would like to take with him.
- Premier League clubs, managers and players will ask for clarity on what will happen if a player tests positive for COVID-19 after taking part in limited contact training before voting on a move to phase two of ‘project restart’.
- A leading German referee has said his heart rate has dropped considerably during matches held behind closed doors as some of the “passion” is missing without supporters.
- The Premier League season could be completed using a combination of home grounds and neutral venues in a dramatic new twist to Project Restart.
- Manchester United have hit a brick wall in their attempts to extend Odion Ighalo’s loan deal with just a week to go before it runs out.
- Football League players are concerned over the safety of stars from BAME communities during the coronavirus crisis after crunch talks with EFL chiefs.
- Bruno Fernandes is undertaking extra training sessions away from Manchester United in a bid to regain his match sharpness, along with team-mate Diogo Dalot.
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is preparing to fast-track 17-year-old youngster Hannibal Mejbri straight into the Manchester United first-team next season.
- Mikael Silvestre has revealed Man Utd players were forced to separate Sir Alex Ferguson and David Beckham following their infamous dressing room bust-up.
- Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their efforts to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona as the club seeks talks with the star’s agent.
- Inter Milan “went all out” to sign Lionel Messi back in 2008 according to the club’s former technical director Marco Branca.
- Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara says his side will finish the 2020 season “no matter what”, despite facing a logistical minefield.
- Philippe Coutinho and his agent have reportedly made a decision about the Brazilian’s future ahead of a potential move this summer.
- Leicester will start working at their new state-of-the-art £100m training facilities from next month and manager Brendan Rodgers believes it will make them a permanent top-six team.
- Arsenal could be forced to extend Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s contract if they ever want to receive a transfer fee for him.
- Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been told he doesn’t have to flog off his star players.
- Joe Hart, who is out of contract this summer, feels he will have to move abroad to get back into the big time.
- Liverpool and other teams who use pressing as a tactic face greater challenges in minimising contact between players when the return to competitive training resumes this week.
- The Premier League will not require players to be quarantined in a hotel for either one week or two before matches resume.
- Arsene Wenger says he took satisfaction from Liverpool failing to equal the achievement of his “Invincibles” side by remaining unbeaten in a Premier League season.
- West Ham fans are in talks with the club about showing their faces on Zoom on the London Stadium’s big screens to help give players a boost in behind-closed-doors games.
- Manchester City have told Barcelona they are not interested in a swap deal for the transfer-listed Nelson Semedo that would include Joao Cancelo this summer.
- Jesse Lingard says Manchester United players have felt perfectly safe since returning to training last week.
- Football fans face random ballots for match tickets next season due to the Covid-19 crisis.
- Premier League clubs are increasingly pushing towards a June 26 restart.
- Huw Jenkins is ready to buy troubled Charlton Athletic – and end the disastrous ownership of Tahnoon Nimer and Matt Southall.
- Scottish football could kick off with just one league next season.
- Celtic have been handed a boost in their bid to keep Fraser Forster and Mohamed Elyounoussi at the club next season, with Southampton preparing for a mass exodus of players.