Latest transfer news and rumours – 21 December 2022

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday’s newspapers…

Emiliano Martinez’s agent has hinted that his client’s future lies away from Aston Villa, amid rumoured interest from Bayern Munich.

Saudi club Al-Nassr expect Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo to complete his move there by the end of the year on a two-and-a-half-year deal worth 200m euros (£174m).

Antonio Conte has confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison will have a scan on his hamstring to assess the extent of the injury he picked up while on international duty with Brazil at the World Cup.

Isco is set to leave Sevilla only four months after signing for the club.

Leicester star Caglar Soyuncu is edging towards a move to Atletico Madrid.

Tottenham’s attempts to tie down Antonio Conte before the Premier League resumes next week look set to fail despite offering their Italian manager a £1m-a-year pay rise.

Tottenham Hotspur can today announce a multi-year deal with INEOS Grenadier as its Official 4×4 Vehicle Partner. Welcome to the Club, @INEOSGrenadier 🤝 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 21, 2022

Arsenal are close to agreeing a new contract with Gabriel Martinelli that will see the Brazil international become one of the club’s top earners.

Erik ten Hag fears the World Cup has set Manchester United back, and has warned his players not to let their standards slip in the second half of the season.

The agent of Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic has stated ‘not to rule anything out’ in regards to the striker moving away from the Italian club next month.

Chelsea have emerged as favourites to sign Andrey Santos, the 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder.

Manchester United are in talks with David de Gea over a new short-term deal after triggering extensions for four other first-team players.

Manchester United could be set to swoop in for Cody Gakpo in January – after the Dutchman shined at the World Cup.

Enzo Fernandez’s preference would reportedly be a move to Liverpool as clubs line up to sign the Benfica star.

Roman Abramovich is planning on making Istanbul his permanent home as he weighs up buying a Turkish club, less than a year after selling Chelsea.