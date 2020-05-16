Latest transfer news and rumours – 20 May 2020
The latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on Neymar, Kai Havertz, Alassane Plea and much more!
- Kai Havertz is the target for Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool – with Bayer Leverkusen preparing to cash in on Germany’s best young player this summer.
- Barcelona are putting all of their squad except Lionel Messi, Frenkie de Jong and Marc-Andre ter Stegen up for sale to prevent financial meltdown.
- PSV Eindhoven youngster Wouter Verstraaten has snubbed a move to Sunderland for non-league South Shields.
- Arsenal are favourites to land Feyenoord starlet Orkun Kokcu as replacement for Mesut Ozil this summer, beating Chelsea to the punch.
- Manchester United are reportedly lining up a swoop for Borussia Monchengladbach star Alassane Plea.
- Willy Caballero has been given another year at Chelsea after the club triggered an extension clause in his contract.
- Barcelona target Neymar will not be leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
- Barcelona reportedly turned their attention to signing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez after being knocked back by Tottenham in their approach for Harry Kane.
- The company overseeing testing of Premier League players for coronavirus have sought to assuage concerns after it was revealed their results are not 100 per cent reliable.
- UEFA is considering cutting the number of teams at next year’s U21 European Championship so it can shoehorn the tournament into a congested summer.
- Danny Rose believes Premier League players are being treated as lab rats as they gear up for a return during the coronavirus pandemic.
- Paul Lambert says it is a ‘disgrace’ the EFL has not yet made a decision on the fate of the current season.
- Manchester United and Chelsea have been offered some hope in the transfer race for Jadon Sancho, after a Borussia Dortmund chief admitted the expectation of high transfer fees is likely to diminish over the course of the summer.
- Manchester City are tracking Fulham teenager Cody Drameh with the Premier League champions eyeing the 18-year-old right-back as one for the future.
- Manchester United have reportedly joined Liverpool and Manchester City in the race to sign Wolves winger Adama Traore – and Bayern Munich are also interested.
- Arsenal could sign Justin Kluivert from Roma in a swap deal that would see Henrikh Mkhitaryan go the other way, according to a report from Italy.
- Arsenal have reportedly made contact with the agent of Moussa Diaby over a potential transfer.
- Crystal Palace are ready to rival Tottenham in the chase for Ryan Fraser with boss Roy Hodgson desperate to bring the Bournemouth winger to Selhurst Park on a free transfer.
- Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has made AC Milan star Ismael Bennacer a summer transfer target as the Spaniard looks to find an immediate replacement for the outgoing David Silva.
- Manchester United are prepared to allow Alexis Sanchez, Dean Henderson and Chris Smalling extend their loan spells for the remainder of the 2019/20 season if leagues can resume.
- Antonio Conte wants to make a double swoop on former club Chelsea in the summer for Victor Moses and Emerson Palmieri.
- Squad salary caps of £2.5m for League One and £1.25m for League Two are being proposed by the English Football League – with automatic points deductions for clubs who fail to pay their players on time.
- Cash strapped Premiership clubs have been scrambling to unlock more than £7m worth of emergency prize money from the SPFL over the past 48 hours – after Hearts made no attempt to put a legal freeze on the payments.
- Neil Lennon says Celtic will not be encouraging any bids for their top stars including Odsonne Edouard.