Latest transfer news and rumours – 20 April 2022
- Barcelona are considering a €30m swoop for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus during the summer transfer window.
- Bayern Munich have ruled out a move for Borussia Dortmund superstar and Chelsea transfer target Erling Haaland.
- Arsenal are reportedly set to enter a bidding war with Newcastle for Torino’s Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer.
- Newcastle are desperate to win the race to sign Benfica and Arsenal target Darwin Nunez having reportedly tabled a £50m bid.
- Arsenal are in pole position in the bidding war to land Napoli and Manchester United target Victor Osimhen in the summer.
- Liverpool have ‘sounded out’ Barcelona’s Gavi over a potential summer transfer switch, with the La Liga side sweating over the teenager’s future. The midfielder is yet to renew his contract beyond 2023 and is wanted by practically all of Europe’s top clubs.
- Manchester City have apparently held a “secret meeting” with Erling Haaland and his representatives over a proposed move to the Etihad Stadium.
- Erik ten Hag reportedly wants the Manchester United board to be heavily involved in every single transfer to ensure all previous mistakes are avoided when he takes over this summer.
- Manchester United are reportedly targeting Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite.
- Newcastle are reportedly planning to return for Ligue 1 goal machine Hugo Ekitike this summer. But the Magpies will face competition from Borussia Dortmund for the £25m-rated striker.
- Barcelona are set for a busy week of contract renewal talks with Gavi, Ronald Araujo, Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto, whose deals are either expiring or entering their last year this summer.
- William Saliba opened the door to extending his stint with Marseille as he appeared to aim a thinly-veiled dig at Arsenal.
- River Plate’s Enzo Fernandez is not taking any notice of the rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United.
- Newcastle and a host of La Liga clubs are ready to make a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has been reduced to an expensive understudy to Edouard Mendy at Stamford Bridge but will still cost any suitor around £50m.
- Piers Morgan has urged Arsenal to try to sign Cristiano Ronaldo if the Portugal forward is booted out of Manchester United this summer.
- Joe Cole feels Romelu Lukaku has only another six weeks to salvage his Chelsea career.
- Barcelona will do everything they can to sign Robert Lewandowski in the summer – with the Polish star’s deal in Germany running out next year.