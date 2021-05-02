Latest transfer news and rumours – 2 May 2021
The latest transfer news and rumours, including the latest on the futures of Paul Pogba, Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and more…
- Manchester United will open talks with Paul Pogba about a new £400,000-a-week contract this month – as they step up their bid to prevent the £89m Frenchman walking away for nothing.
- Mino Raiola has clarified his comments on PSG after being criticised for his assessment of Ligue 1 amid Parisian interest in Erling Haaland.
- Everton are the latest club to enter the race for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.
- Arsenal are confident of securing a £30m deal for Brighton star Yves Bissouma.
- Marcus Rashford has reportedly been playing through the pain at Manchester United for two years.
- Paul Pogba has named Chelsea midfielder and France football team-mate N’Golo Kante as one of the toughest opponents of his career.
- Ralf Rangnick, 62, and Rafa Benitez, 61, are being considered by Tottenham after a succession of managers ruled themselves out of taking over from Jose Mourinho – and the security of experience begins to look more desirable than youthful potential.
- Arsenal are for sale just days after Stan Kroenke insisted he would not entertain any offers for the club.
- Manchester United are under pressure from sponsors adidas to arrest falling shirt sales – but the German kit producer was not behind chief executive Ed Woodward’s departure from the club.
- Manchester City are still being investigated for violating financial fair play rules more than two years after the Premier League began investigating.
- The likelihood of Jadon Sancho quitting Borussia Dortmund in the summer has just shot up, with club chief Michael Zorc confirming they’ll be willing to let the star go.
- Manchester United and Liverpool fans are united in believing that representation at boardroom level is at last within their grasp, with Liverpool supporters expected to meet club chief executive Billy Hogan this week to discuss plans.
- John McGinn has opened up on Celtic’s failed attempt to sign him in 2018.
- John Kennedy has refused to rule out a Celtic return for Olivier Ntcham this summer.
- Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly intrigued by a return to Manchester United as Juventus exit rumours ramp up.
- Paul Pogba will be sold this summer if he refuses to commit to signing a new deal at Manchester United.
- Roberto Martinez is willing to come back to the Premier League after the Euros – putting Tottenham and other clubs on alert.
- Manchester United will reject any approaches for Donny van de Beek this summer despite a flop first season.
- Burnley have put Aaron Ramsdale top of their wish-list – if England cap Nick Pope is sold.