Latest transfer news and rumours – 19 May 2020
The latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on Kalidou Koulibaly, Chris Smalling, Timo Werner and much more!
- Mauricio Pochettino is now free to embark on the next step of his managerial career after his Tottenham Hotspur gardening leave finally came to an end – one day after the Premier League should have finished.
- Premier League clubs will have to consider isolating players for up to 14 days in hotels before matches resume, with an “inspector” to be appointed for every training ground to make sure the strict rules are being followed.
- The Premier League is looking at proposals to add artificial fan noise to enhance the match experience when the season resumes.
- The EFL plan to make the remainder of the Championship season a festival of football with midweek matches broadcast at tea-times and evenings.
- Roma are set to miss out on signing Manchester United defender Chris Smalling on a permanent basis.
- A study has shown that playing games behind closed doors can ‘effectively mean a removal of home advantage’.
- Plans to film dugouts and technical areas are likely to be rejected, amid fears that managers wearing microphones could bring the game into disrepute.
- Raheem Sterling has cast further doubt over Project Restart by insisting that Premier League footballers need at least a month of training before they can play again.
- Manchester United have reportedly identified Monaco full back Fode Ballo-Toure as a potential transfer target this summer.
- Leicester remain hopeful of agreeing a new contract with Caglar Soyuncu despite efforts to link the player with a move to Liverpool or Barcelona this summer.
- Manchester United have raided the former youth club of Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard by signing six youngsters.
- Erling Haaland rejected a move to Juventus in January because they wanted to put him in the U23 squad.
- La Liga’s plans to restart the season involve having a maximum of 197 people inside the stadium on matchday.
- Troy Deeney claims he has refused to return to Watford training.
- Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to lure Roma starlet Nicolo Zaniolo to the Premier League at the end of the season.
- Neil Warnock has praised Chris Wilder as a tactical genius, with the Sheffield United boss competing for a Champions League place.
- Daniel Sturridge is reportedly in talks with two MLS clubs over a proposed move when his FA ban is over.
- Cristiano Ronaldo has been hailed for his “unique determination” as PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi launched a charm offensive that will ramp up speculation over the Juventus forward’s future.
- Liverpool and Manchester United transfer target Sandro Tonali has been widely dubbed ‘the next Andrea Pirlo’ – and the Italian legend himself has described his heir apparent as the best player in Serie A.
- Serhou Guirassy’s agent has spoken of the striker’s Premier League dream after Arsenal were linked with a move for the 24-year-old.
- Jurgen Klopp has slammed claims that the Premier League season should be declared ‘null and void’ as it has been in certain other leagues around Europe.
- Kyle Walker’s future at Manchester City is not under threat, despite his recent misdemeanours while on coronavirus lockdown.
- Craig Halkett has told Ann Budge she has the backing of the dressing room as the Hearts owner doubled down on her legal threat after the Jambos were sent down.
- Partick Thistle’s players are now counting the cost of their relegation to League One through massive wage cuts.
- Celtic will offer fans refunds to cover the remaining 2019/20 matches that they will miss out on.