Latest transfer news and rumours – 18 January 2023
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday’s newspapers…
- Newcastle have made a fresh enquiry for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby.
- Patrick Vieira fears Chelsea’s spending could distort the transfer market and make it even harder for Crystal Palace to sign players from abroad – despite admitting it is good for the quality of the Premier League.
- Alejandro Garnacho is close to signing a new contract with Manchester United.
- West Ham are considering a move to sign Harry Maguire on loan from Manchester United.
- Chelsea are involved in yet another tug of war, with the Blues monitoring Tottenham’s interest in £25m Leandro Trossard.
- Manchester United’s new ‘Cristiano Ronaldo rule’ could be put to the test with Marcus Rashford in talks over a new bumper contract, according to reports.
- Barcelona have serious interest in signing Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer at the end of the season as they look at Bosman deals for head coach Xavi.
- Atletico Madrid are reportedly closing in on a move for out-of-favour Barcelona star Memphis Depay after agreeing personal terms with the Netherlands forward.
- Liverpool are preparing a double swoop for both Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham and Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes this summer, while Roberto Firmino could extend his stay at Anfield.
- Manchester City are expected to open contract negotiations with Julian Alvarez at the end of the season.
- Manchester City are monitoring Napoli’s winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
- Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle.
- West Ham and Everton have both asked about Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata.
- Moussa Dembele has been offered to Everton with the club seeking attacking reinforcements this month to boost their efforts to stave off relegation.
- Southampton are closing on an £18m permanent deal for Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson, after initially asking for the 21-year-old on a loan with option to buy.
- Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa, according to reports.
- Alejandro Garnacho has refused to sign a new contract with Manchester United amid interest from Real Madrid and Juventus, reports suggest.
- Everton have made contact with Bologna over the possibility of signing Marko Arnautovic, according to reports.
- Jadon Sancho returned to training with Manchester United’s first team on Tuesday.