Latest transfer news and rumours – 18 December 2023
The top stories and transfer rumours from Today’s newspapers.
- Manchester United have been given a boost in their pursuit of Newcastle’s transfer chief Dan Ashworth as the Magpies themselves step up their efforts to bring Bournemouth’s Richard Hughes to the club, according to reports.
- AC Milan are set to make a fresh attempt to sign Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior.
- Liverpool have been handed a major boost to their hopes of signing Bayer Leverkusen’s star Piero Hincapie.
- Leicester plan to hold onto young striker Tom Cannon in the face of numerous loan bids this season.
- Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall could be set for a move to the Championship with Middlesbrough keen to sign him.
- Real Madrid are reportedly set to demand €60m (£51.5m) for David Alaba should he leave the club.
- Ivan Toney is ‘excited’ about the chance to join Arsenal, according to reports.
- Chelsea may end up with their future captain if they complete a reported £35m transfer for Wolves star Max Kilman.
- Jose Mourinho has revealed why Chelsea sold future Premier League superstars Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah, claiming the pair were ‘just kids who couldn’t wait’ for opportunities.
- A review into medical protocol is expected at Luton after captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch for the second time in seven months.
- Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique revealed club superstar Kylian Mbappe has the ‘liberty to play with freedom’ in whatever position he wants within the team but questioned whether he was ‘frustrated’ in Paris.
- Jose Mourinho claims he was once accused of bullying at Manchester United after substituting a player at half-time, as he opened up on how coaching is ‘different’ nowadays.