Latest transfer news and rumours – 17 June 2022

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday’s national newspapers…

Jurgen Klopp will wait until next summer for Jude Bellingham as Liverpool finished their transfer business early with the signing of Calvin Ramsay.

Sporting CP midfielder Joao Palhinha has held positive talks with Fulham boss Marco Silva as Fulham are now confident to hijack Wolves’ deal for the Portugal international in a deal worth around £20m.

Manchester City are stepping up their interest in Brighton’s Marc Cucurella but will face a battle to move him from the south coast.

West Ham are pushing to complete a deal for ‘keeper Alphonse Areola amid interest from Newcastle.

New Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson is already locked in a bitter battle with Burnley chief Vincent Kompany – over a luxury Lancashire flat.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood will have his bail extension application heard at court next week following the allegations he raped and assaulted a young woman earlier this year.

Barcelona members voted in favour of the club selling off part of its retail arm Barcelona Licensing and Merchandising (BLM), and part of its future TV rights revenue, so they can sign players this summer.

Dean Saunders has touted Newcastle United as the perfect destination for Gareth Bale this summer.

Manchester City will attempt to keep hold of prized academy asset Romeo Lavia, with Southampton and Leeds both reportedly interested in signing the Belgian midfielder.

Nottingham Forest are in talks to sign Mainz centre-back Moussa Niakhate.

Steve Cooper is close to signing a new contract with Nottingham Forest, in a huge boost for the Premier League club.

Southampton have made a bold move to overhaul their player recruitment by approaching one of the leading figures at Manchester City’s academy – Joe Shields – to take charge of first-team player trading.

Mike Ashley has launched a legal claim against Carl Jackson of Derby County’s administrators Quantuma as the former Newcastle owner prepares to submit an offer for the club.

Liverpool could have potentially ruined Arsenal’s hopes of signing FC Porto star Fabio Vieira having previously reached an agreement over the midfielder.

Former Watford owner Laurence Bassini expects his proposed takeover of Championship side Birmingham to go through within the next week.

Chelsea have confirmed shirt sponsors Three have resumed their agreement with the club, having paused their deal after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

Arsenal are increasingly confident they are close to agreeing a deal to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

Aston Villa have stumped up £350,000 to land Rory Wilson from Rangers and avoid FIFA stepping in to solve a transfer fee row.