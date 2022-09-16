Home TV Show News and Interviews Latest transfer news and rumours – 16 September 2022
Latest transfer news and rumours - 16 September 2022 1
News and InterviewsPremier League - EPL

Latest transfer news and rumours – 16 September 2022

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday’s national newspapers…

 

Arsenal will renew their interest in Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk in January after being put off by their price tag over the summer.

Previous Post
UEFA Europa League Highlights Show

UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Highlights Show – BT Sport | 15 September 2022

RELATED POSTS

Top