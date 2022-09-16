Latest transfer news and rumours – 16 September 2022

Arsenal reportedly wanted to sign then-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham before his move to Roma in the summer of 2021.

Liverpool are open to terminating Arthur Melo’s loan from Juventus in January, according to reports in Italy, but only if they can secure a long-term replacement.

Danny Rose is closing on a move to Greece, with AEK Athens set to complete a deal to bring in the former Tottenham and Watford defender on a free transfer.

England supporters heading to the World Cup face having to take pre-travel Covid tests and will need vaccine passports just to enter shops after Qatar introduced tough new rules.

AC Milan are working on striker options to go after in January with summer signing Divock Origi struggling badly since his arrival from Liverpool.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has admitted he is open to hearing more about Todd Boehly’s North-South All-Star Game and backed himself to play in it should the game be given the go-ahead.

Didier Deschamps has warned Paul Pogba he is not an automatic selection for the France squad heading to the World Cup in Qatar.