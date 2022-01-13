Home Transfer News Latest transfer news and rumours – 13 January 2022
Latest transfer news and rumours - 13 January 2022 1
Transfer NewsPremier League - EPL

Latest transfer news and rumours – 13 January 2022

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday’s national newspapers…

    • Barcelona are close to giving up on hopes Ousmane Dembele will sign a new contract and expect to lose him to the Premier League in the summer.
    • Manchester United are plotting a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria who has also attracted interest from Liverpool.
    • Arsenal are considering a summer move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, who will then be entering the final year of his contract.
    • Arsenal are desperate to beat other clubs to the punch by wrapping up a deal for Dusan Vlahovic this month but must meet Fiorentina’s requirements, with the Italian club valuing him at £75m.
    • Georginio Wijnaldum is reported to have become “isolated” at Paris Saint-Germain because of speculation surrounding his future.
    • Lukasz Fabianski is set to sign a new one-year deal with West Ham to remain part of their goalkeeper team next season.
    • Sunderland are set to make a move Barcelona are close to giving up on hopes Ousmane Dembele will sign a new contract and expect to lose him to the Premier League in the summer.
    • Manchester United are plotting a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria who has also attracted interest from Liverpool.

  • Arsenal are considering a summer move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, who will then be entering the final year of his contract.
  • Arsenal are desperate to beat other clubs to the punch by wrapping up a deal for Dusan Vlahovic this month but must meet Fiorentina’s requirements, with the Italian cfor Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.
  • Team GB athletes have been told not to take mobiles to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics because of fears over spying and will instead be provided with throw-away phones.
  • Arsenal are in talks over a possible loan deal for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.
  • Manchester United are to go head to head with top-four rivals Arsenal in their pursuit of Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey this month.
  • Chelsea have revived their interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and are also looking at fellow Frenchmen Presnel Kimpemba and Aurelien Tchouameni.
  • Newcastle are trying pull off an audacious £80m swoop for RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.
  • Massimiliano Allegri was “one step” from becoming Real Madrid manager when Zinedine Zidane left his role last year.
  • Alan Shearer has contacted Marcus Rashford to help him through his alarming slump in form.
  • Arsenal and West Ham are battling it out for the signature of Eintracht Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic.
  • Blackburn are getting creative in their bid to sign Matt O’Riley from MK Dons and could offer a player swap deal.
  • Antonio Rudiger could perform a U-turn and stay at Chelsea on fresh terms, according to a report in Germany.
  • Newcastle have launched a fresh bid for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos and want him on board in time to face Watford this weekend.
  • Everton have been handed a timely boost with the return to training of key players Richarlison and Yerry Mina.
  • Burnley have held talks with French side Lens for £14m-rated midfielder Seko Fofana who has also attracted interest from Leeds and Newcastle.
  • Manchester City set a Premier League record for wage expenditure last season and are liable for up to £228 million in potential add-ons and bonus payments, according to their latest accounts.
  • Manchester City are targeting young Brazil left-back Abner Vinicius who plays for Athletico Paranaense.
  • Gabriel Barbosa at Flamengo is attracting interest from European clubs including West Ham.
  • Oldham’s Benny Couto has broken into the first team and has been watched by Wolves.
  • Manchester City are ready to try and tempt Flamengo sensation Matheus Franca to come to the Premier League but the teenage midfielder has an £83m release clause.
  • Barcelona initially wanted Philippe Coutinho’s loan deal with Aston Villa to run until the end of the 2022/23 season.
  • Manchester City set a Premier League record for wage expenditure last season and are liable for up to £228m in potential add-ons and bonus payments, according to their latest accounts.
  • Barcelona could offload Memphis Depay in a swap deal with Juventus for Alvaro Morata.
  • Samuel Umtiti could still leave Barcelona for Newcastle United this month despite signing a new contract earlier this week, which was designed mainly to allow the club to register Ferran Torres.
Previous Post
LIVE – Good Morning Transfers

LIVE – Good Morning Transfers

Next Post
Philippe Coutinho

Access All Areas: Philippe Coutinho | VillaTV

RELATED POSTS

Top