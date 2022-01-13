Latest transfer news and rumours – 13 January 2022
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday’s national newspapers…
- Barcelona are close to giving up on hopes Ousmane Dembele will sign a new contract and expect to lose him to the Premier League in the summer.
- Manchester United are plotting a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria who has also attracted interest from Liverpool.
- Arsenal are considering a summer move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, who will then be entering the final year of his contract.
- Arsenal are desperate to beat other clubs to the punch by wrapping up a deal for Dusan Vlahovic this month but must meet Fiorentina’s requirements, with the Italian club valuing him at £75m.
- Georginio Wijnaldum is reported to have become “isolated” at Paris Saint-Germain because of speculation surrounding his future.
- Lukasz Fabianski is set to sign a new one-year deal with West Ham to remain part of their goalkeeper team next season.
- Arsenal are desperate to beat other clubs to the punch by wrapping up a deal for Dusan Vlahovic this month but must meet Fiorentina's requirements, with the Italian club valuing him at £75m.
- Team GB athletes have been told not to take mobiles to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics because of fears over spying and will instead be provided with throw-away phones.
- Arsenal are in talks over a possible loan deal for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.
- Manchester United are to go head to head with top-four rivals Arsenal in their pursuit of Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey this month.
- Chelsea have revived their interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and are also looking at fellow Frenchmen Presnel Kimpemba and Aurelien Tchouameni.
- Newcastle are trying pull off an audacious £80m swoop for RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.
- Massimiliano Allegri was “one step” from becoming Real Madrid manager when Zinedine Zidane left his role last year.
- Alan Shearer has contacted Marcus Rashford to help him through his alarming slump in form.
- Arsenal and West Ham are battling it out for the signature of Eintracht Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic.
- Blackburn are getting creative in their bid to sign Matt O’Riley from MK Dons and could offer a player swap deal.
- Antonio Rudiger could perform a U-turn and stay at Chelsea on fresh terms, according to a report in Germany.
- Newcastle have launched a fresh bid for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos and want him on board in time to face Watford this weekend.
- Everton have been handed a timely boost with the return to training of key players Richarlison and Yerry Mina.
- Burnley have held talks with French side Lens for £14m-rated midfielder Seko Fofana who has also attracted interest from Leeds and Newcastle.
- Manchester City set a Premier League record for wage expenditure last season and are liable for up to £228 million in potential add-ons and bonus payments, according to their latest accounts.
- Manchester City are targeting young Brazil left-back Abner Vinicius who plays for Athletico Paranaense.
- Gabriel Barbosa at Flamengo is attracting interest from European clubs including West Ham.
- Oldham’s Benny Couto has broken into the first team and has been watched by Wolves.
- Manchester City are ready to try and tempt Flamengo sensation Matheus Franca to come to the Premier League but the teenage midfielder has an £83m release clause.
- Barcelona initially wanted Philippe Coutinho’s loan deal with Aston Villa to run until the end of the 2022/23 season.
- Barcelona could offload Memphis Depay in a swap deal with Juventus for Alvaro Morata.
- Samuel Umtiti could still leave Barcelona for Newcastle United this month despite signing a new contract earlier this week, which was designed mainly to allow the club to register Ferran Torres.