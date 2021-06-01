Latest transfer news and rumours – 1 June 2021
All the latest transfer news and rumours, as Barcelona sign Sergio Aguero and Chelsea step up their striker search.
- Manchester City are considering a move for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on a two-year contract, according to reports.
- Australian Jarred Gillett is among five EFL referees being interviewed for promotion to the Premier League this summer.
- AC Milan are closing in on signing Fikayo Tomori on a permanent deal from Chelsea following his impressive loan spell at the club, according to reports.
- Jose Mourinho is set to extend an olive branch to Henrikh Mkhitaryan by offering him a new deal to extend his stay at Roma.
- Gareth Southgate will shatter the dreams of seven Euro hopefuls on Tuesday with Trent Alexander-Arnold among those in danger of the axe.
- A swap shop summer is on the cards, with a number of Premier League clubs seeking alternative ways of freshening up their squads amid a backdrop of financial uncertainty.
- Wolves winger Adama Traore has reportedly emerged as a target for Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel following the club’s Champions League success.
- Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham return is in doubt after PSG declared themselves ‘very happy’ with the Argentine.
- Tammy Abraham is ‘resigned’ to leaving Chelsea this summer, with Leicester and West Ham reportedly interested.
- Southampton are set to launch a £15m bid for Blackburn hotshot Adam Armstrong after his brilliant 2020-21 campaign for Tony Mowbray’s charges.
- Manchester City are offering Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus to Tottenham in a bid to land Harry Kane.
- Liverpool have offered midfield star Naby Keita to Atletico Madrid, according to reports.
- Tottenham are interested in signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.
- AC Milan are hoping to seal a permanent deal for Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud.
- Arsenal have been forced to scrap plans to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.
- Gareth Southgate admits he did not want the England job – because of the pressure of picking squads.
- Eden Hazard has ruled out a sensational return to Chelsea.
- Sergio Aguero has said that he would be “very proud” to play with Lionel Messi at Barcelona, expressing confidence that his Argentina team-mate will remain at the club.
- Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri received an eye-catching unveiling following his first international call-up for Tunisia.
- Harry Kane would not be convinced to remain at Tottenham Hotspur this summer even if attempts to reappoint Mauricio Pochettino as manager are successful.
- Gareth Southgate will today dash the European Championship ambitions of seven players, with the Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse among those set to be omitted from England’s final 26-man squad.
- Celtic are plotting a swoop to snatch Shaun Maloney from Belgium after this summer’s Euros as part of the rebuild which will be fronted up by Aussie boss Ange Postecoglou.
- Steve Clarke is in the frame for a new Scotland contract as SFA boss Ian Maxwell insists talks will take place soon.
- Youssouf Mulumbu last night opened his heart on his decision to walk out on Kilmarnock days before their play-off relegation – and claimed Tommy Wright threw him under the bus.
- Ange Postecoglou is closing in on the Celtic job – with the club holding no fears over his coaching qualifications.
- Celtic kid Karamoko Dembele is a shock target for Danish club FC Nordsjaelland.
- Jason Naismith is the latest player to slam Ross County over their Zoom call tactics to cull the squad.
- Arsenal have been linked with a move for Brazil international defender Emerson Royal this summer – but there is confusion over his position at Barcelona.
- Gareth Bale has cast doubt over his future after twice declining the opportunity to deny reports he could retire after the European Championship finals this summer.