Latest transfer news and rumours – 1 July 2021
All the news, transfer rumours and latest reaction as Jadon Sancho edges closer to Man Utd, while Lionel Messi’s Barcelona contract expires – making him a free agent!
- Manchester City will net a £11.2m windfall from Jadon Sancho’s sale to Manchester United after their bitter rivals finally agreed a £72.9m deal with Borussia Dortmund for the England winger.
- Gareth Southgate faces a selection dilemma for England’s European Championship quarter-final against Ukraine, with four players being one yellow card away from a one-match ban.
- Aston Villa have expressed an interest in Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse and are also monitoring Tottenham’s Harry Winks and Norwich’s Todd Cantwell.
- Pep Guardiola wants to promote Belgium teenager Romeo Lavia to his first-team squad following Fernandinho agreeing to stay at Manchester City for next season.
- Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is wanted by Jose Mourinho at Roma after the buy-back option held by Manchester City expired.
- Joachim Low will consider projects to stay in football following his departure as Germany manager after 15 years.
- Nuno Tavares is to undergo a medical ahead of confirming his £6.8m transfer from Benfica to Arsenal.
- Major sports are increasingly optimistic capacity crowds will return to events and stadiums this summer, after the Chief Medical Officer signalled his support for lifting covid restrictions on Freedom Day.
- Newcastle United are rivalling neighbours Sunderland for highly-rated Wolves defender Dion Sanderson.
- Former Manchester United, Ajax and Barcelona manager Louis van Gaal is reportedly ready to come out of retirement to be Netherlands boss for the third time.
- Erling Haaland is expecting to complete a sensational move from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea this summer, according to reports.
- Footballers from amber list countries have been exempted from quarantine rules in a controversial move aimed at allowing Premier League clubs to play friendlies against sides from abroad.
- Italy and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has admitted he is only focused on team glory rather than any shock push for the Ballon d’Or after Lorenzo Insigne threw his name into the hat for the individual accolade.
- Joan Laporta tried to convince Pep Guardiola to sensationally return as Barcelona manager in the summer of 2022, according to reports.
- Manchester United are eyeing Leon Goretzka as a possible replacement for Paul Pogba this summer, according to reports.
- Manchester City will look to discuss a new contract with Raheem Sterling after the European Championship.
- Manchester United are set to announce the £73m signing of Jadon Sancho in the next 48 hours.
- The Premier League is to come under renewed pressure to fall into line with the rest of football and allow five substitutes next season amid growing concerns about players’ workload which has come to a head during Euro 2020.
- Jordan Henderson and Mason Mount will come under consideration for England’s European Championship quarter-final against Ukraine.
- Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles was filmed surveying the wreck of his £105,000 car after flipping it on the M25.
- Mohamed Salah is set to skip the Tokyo Olympics after Liverpool won the club vs country row.
- Patrick Vieira could return to Arsenal for a selection of young stars to bolster his Crystal Palace squad.
- Germany have responded to their crushing last-16 defeat to England by launching ‘Project Future’.
- Italian officials plan to introduce checkpoints on roads from neighbouring countries and boost security at airports with direct links to the UK in a bid to catch crafty England fans sneaking in.
- Duncan Ferguson’s son Cameron has joined Newcastle United – after scoring against big rivals Sunderland on trial.
- Arsenal will finally get Mesut Ozil off their books completely as of July 1, when the Gunners will no longer have to subsidise the playmaker’s Fenerbahce wages.
- Aston Villa refuse to be deterred after failing with a fresh £30m bid for Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe.
- Juventus are keeping tabs on Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, should they fail to sign Sassuolo’s Manuel Locatelli this summer.
- Odsonne’s Edouard’s hopes of securing a path into the Premier League under Brendan Rodgers are in tatters after Leicester splashed out £23m on the next Jamie Vardy.
- Rangers’ commercial director James Bisgrove has promised fans a “transformation” of Ibrox when they’re allowed back through the gates.
- Leigh Griffiths appears to have dropped a hint that his future lies away from Celtic after wiping all mention of the club from his social media.
- Rangers have banked an extra £1m thanks to former academy star Billy Gilmour’s stunning success with Chelsea and Scotland.
- Dundee could try to resurrect a move for former Dundee United hero Nadir Ciftci.
- Paris Saint-Germain chief Leonardo has reportedly made initial contact with Mino Raiola as he looks to prise Paul Pogba away from Manchester United.
- Barcelona president Joan Laporta has issued a “keep calm” message regarding the future of Lionel Messi.
- Oleksandr Zinchenko says Ukraine should be motivated rather than frightened to be facing talent-filled England in the European Championship quarter-finals.