Latest Transfer News – 9 June 2019
All the news and rumours including Eden Hazard reaction and the latest on Eric Dier, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and more…
- Manchester United are set to launch an audacious bid to land Gareth Bale on loan.
- Jose Mourinho is ready to talk to Newcastle’s potential new owner if multi-billionaire Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan comes calling.
- Liverpool are ready to spark a German scramble for talented winger Harry Wilson – by letting the Welshman leave for £21m.
- Pep Guardiola has told Manchester City that his future does not hinge on the club’s FFP fate.
- Liverpool will have to tear up their wage structure to sign rising Dutch star Matthijs de Ligt.
- Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira says the only way the Portuguese club will be able to keep hold of Manchester United and City target Joao Felix is if they sell him with a view to loaning him back next season.
- Philippe Coutinho has informed Barcelona of his transfer decision amid links to a move back to the Premier League.
- Chelsea have revived interest in Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.
- Leicester City will continue talks with Luton Town this week as they look to conclude a deal for highly-rated full-back James Justin.
- England look like having to fend off Spain and Portugal in the race to stage the 2030 World Cup.
- Concussion subs look set to be introduced to football in 2021 after UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said he feared Jan Vertonghen might die when he was sent back on to play after a blow to the head against Ajax in the Champions League semi-final.
- Barnsley have pulled off a coup by signing Austrian defender Manuel Maranda ahead of competition from the Bundesliga.
- The FA’s head of security Tony Conniford says England may be forced to ask UEFA and FIFA to change kick-off times and dates because of the growing risk of disorder and anti-social behaviour by a significant minority of fans.
- West Ham have made further enquiries about Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez and his team-mate midfielder Stanislav Lobotka.
- England U17 coach Steve Cooper is a leading contender to take over at Swansea City.
- Liverpool and Manchester United are set to miss out on £70m-rated Lille star Pepe with Bayern Munich moving in for his signature.
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified £84m Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly as his prime transfer target this summer, according to reports.
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will try and sign Harry Maguire or Toby Alderweireld if Manchester United miss out on landing Matthijs de Ligt.
- Juventus will this week look to get a jump on Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain to launch their bid to re-sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.
- Manchester United have opened talks with Real Madrid over the sale of Paul Pogba.
- Manchester United and rivals City want Harry Maguire but could be put off by Leicester’s asking price of £80m.
- Manchester United are ready to hand ‘keeper David de Gea £20m if he leaves for PSG now.
- Bournemouth are braced for a £40m move from Tottenham for Nathan Ake.
- David Silva is set to get a testimonial next year to mark a decade of service at Manchester City.
- Stoke are demanding a staggering £23m for England goalkeeper Jack Butland.
- Atletico Madrid reportedly want Chelsea star Marcos Alonso to replace Lucas Hernandez with Diego Simeone rebuilding his defence.
- Jesse Lingard is set to sign a new £130k per-week deal at Manchester United.
- Arsenal have reportedly been joined by Everton in the race for £30m-rated Getafe star Djene Dakonam.
- West Ham are prepared to offer Michail Antonio a fresh deal with interest from Crystal Palace amid fears the Eagles might lose Wilfried Zaha.
- David Beckham wants Antonio Valencia to join his MLS side Inter Miami.
- Liverpool have abandoned their pursuit of Moussa Dembele because of Divock Origi’s end-of-season form.
- Real Madrid will offer James Rodriguez to Manchester United as they look to try and bring Paul Pogba to the Bernabeu.
- Arsenal are targeting Ligue 2 star Alexis Claude-Maurice this summer and are preparing a new bid after their first £7m offer was rejected.
- Gareth Southgate has ruled himself out of a return to club football with Chelsea and expressed confidence his assistant, Steve Holland, will also remain with England as they target success at next year’s European Championship.
- Rangers’ Glen Kamara admits it would be a “dream” to play in the Premier League after being linked with a move to Brighton.
- Mikael Lustig is expected to decide on his Celtic future this week.
- Tommie Hoban could be set for a return to Aberdeen after he was released by Watford.
- Celtic are tracking Arsenal youngster Jordi Osei-Tutu with a view to loaning the full-back next season.
- Sheffield United are preparing to offer George Baldock a new deal amid interest from Celtic.
- Celtic face competition from Premier League Bournemouth for Motherwell’s David Turnbull.