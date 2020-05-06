Latest transfer news – 8 May 2020
The latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on Philippe Coutinho, David Alaba, Jack Grealish and more.
- Manchester United are stepping up their pursuit of Jack Grealish – in a £50m move for the Aston Villa star.
- Manchester City defender Kyle Walker faces a police quiz and a £1,000 fine after breaking lockdown rules three times in 24 hours.
- A gang have raided the homes of Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard and Leicester’s late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, stealing more than £1m of valuables.
- Premier League clubs opposed to the restart fear Liverpool will play the kids once they have won the title.
- Chris Wilder has told Manchester United it would be ‘morally’ wrong for them to recall Dean Henderson.
- Premier League players must keep their cars spotless as part of coronavirus hygiene measures.
- Premier League players and staff have been asked to sign individual coronavirus agreements as part of Project Restart, a move that has sparked major legal concerns.
- Manchester United’s players have stepped up their training at home in preparation for the season to restart.
- Liverpool have partially reopened their training base at Melwood to enable players to resume training in isolation.
- Kylian Mbappe has been awarded the Ligue 1 Golden Boot following the cancellation of 2019-20 season due to coronavirus despite being level on goals with Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder.
- Football League clubs are preparing contracts with players’ wages linked to attendances next season due to uncertainty about future income.
- Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is set for another crack at signing David Alaba this summer after failing to land the Bayern Munich star while managing Chelsea.
- Lyon president Jean Michel Aulas has confirmed the Ligue 1 club plans to launch two legal fights after the season was ended early.
- England’s route to the 2023 Rugby World Cup is set to involve tours to North America and Australia as well as hosting the All Blacks twice or three times at Twickenham.
- The toxic rift over plans to complete the Premier League season at neutral venues has deepened, with positions becoming more entrenched amid mounting threats over the consequences of clubs failing to break the deadlock.
- Premier League clubs fear they will be met with resistance if their players are asked to follow the lead of the Bundesliga and go into a week-long group quarantine away from their families ahead of any restart to the season.
- Premier League rebel clubs will be told failure to complete this campaign will put next season under threat and will have catastrophic consequences for the football industry.
- League One and League Two clubs who want to spend more than potential new budgetary caps could be subjected to a “super tax”, with the money raised then redistributed to rival teams.
- A psychologist who has been helping players cope with the impact of the coronavirus crisis has warned many are scared of returning ahead of the resumption of the Premier League season.
- The Premier League is not intending to send squads of players into quarantine if one of them tests positive for coronavirus once they return to training.
- Tottenham are interested in buying Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and will wait until after the coronavirus pandemic before making a final decision on making an offer for him.
- David de Gea came close to leaving Manchester United because of a rift with Louis van Gaal, according to the club’s former goalkeeping coach Eric Steele.
- Barcelona are reportedly considering a change of plan over Philippe Coutinho in a bid to avoid paying Liverpool an extra £17m.
- Sean Dyche has refused to rule out the possibility of leaving Burnley.
- Brighton chief executive Paul Barber has warned the Premier League is facing a full scale revolt over the Project Restart plans.
- FIFA will sanction an increase from three to five substitutions per game when football returns amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
- Liverpool are keen on signing Werder Bremen’s £33m star Milot Rashica, according to the president of the Kosovan Football Federation Agim Amedi.
- Manchester United have tabled a last-ditch £30,000-per-week contract to try and keep teenage star Angel Gomes at Old Trafford.
- Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle is set to be formally announced by the end of next week, according to sources close to the country’s royal family.
- The independent review into the running of the Professional Footballers’ Association could be completed within seven weeks.
- William Saliba is set to return to Arsenal when his loan expires on June 30 – but he will not be able to play.
- The government and Premier League could face legal action from top-flight clubs if players contract COVID-19 if and when the season starts again.
- New Premier League protocols could reportedly ban swapping shirts after matches and even team celebrations.
- Manchester United are on a fresh collision course with outcast Alexis Sanchez, with the Chile forward set to return to Old Trafford in the summer despite wanting to stay in Italy.
- FA chiefs would block any attempt to declare the Premier League season null and void and abandon relegation.
- Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson has claimed the SPFL’s governance was the worst he has ever known as his position on the league board hung in the balance.