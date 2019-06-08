Home News and Interviews Latest Transfer News – 8 June 2019
Latest Transfer News – 8 June 2019 1
News and InterviewsPremier League - EPL

Latest Transfer News – 8 June 2019

All the news and rumours including Eden Hazard reaction and the latest on Daniel James, Christian Eriksen, Paul Pogba, and more…

  • Real Madrid are targeting an audacious Paul Pogba transfer – and will offer Manchester United Gareth Bale in a swap deal.
  • Paris Saint-Germain are desperate to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax this summer – and are willing to double Barcelona’s offer.
  • Gareth Southgate will start building his fourth England team after the Nations League failure.
  • Former Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen is set to join Olympiakos after snubbing the chance to be Vincent Kompany’s first Anderlecht signing, according to reports in Belgium,
  • Mino Raiola – who boasts Matthijs de Ligt and Paul Pogba among his clients – has reportedly had his transfer ban suspended this summer.
  • Frenkie de Jong has urged Ajax and Netherlands team-mate Matthijs de Ligt to join him at Barcelona this summer.
  • Ryan Sessegnon wants to move to Tottenham after rejecting new contract at Fulham, but Spurs will refuse to offer more than £25m for defender.
  • Arsenal are reportedly ‘one step away’ from completing their first deal of the summer with Yannick Carrasco closing in on a move to the Emirates.
  • Arsenal have been told they must pay at least £44m for Sampdoria pair Dennis Praet and Joachim Andersen.
  • West Ham have made an enquiry for versatile Eibar playmaker Joan Jordan and are looking at Newcastle’s Isaac Hayden.
  • West Ham utility man Reece Oxford is set to join Augsburg.
  • Neil Lennon is considering bringing Henrik Larsson back to Celtic as a coach.
  • Hamilton owner Ronnie MacDonald expects Accies to be quids in when Eamonn Brophy leaves Kilmarnock.
  • Oran Kearney has confirmed he’s staying at St Mirren.
  • Tottenham are eyeing a summer swoop for Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele.
  • Andreas Pereira is in line for a new four-year deal at Manchester United.
  • Aboubakar Kamara will be back in a Fulham shirt next season after clear-the-air talks with Scott Parker.
  • Everton face another fight to keep hold of Idrissa Gueye with PSG to reignite their £30m transfer interest.
  • Shola Ameobi has returned to Newcastle as their loan player coordinator.
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be handed an audition for the role of England’s first-choice right back.
Previous Post
euro 2020

Faroe Islands vs Spain Highlights – UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier | 7 June 2019

Next Post
FIFA Women’s World Cup

Germany v China Full Match – FIFA Women’s World Cup | 8 June 2019

RELATED POSTS

Top