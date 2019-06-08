Latest Transfer News – 8 June 2019
All the news and rumours including Eden Hazard reaction and the latest on Daniel James, Christian Eriksen, Paul Pogba, and more…
- Real Madrid are targeting an audacious Paul Pogba transfer – and will offer Manchester United Gareth Bale in a swap deal.
- Paris Saint-Germain are desperate to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax this summer – and are willing to double Barcelona’s offer.
- Gareth Southgate will start building his fourth England team after the Nations League failure.
- Former Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen is set to join Olympiakos after snubbing the chance to be Vincent Kompany’s first Anderlecht signing, according to reports in Belgium,
- Mino Raiola – who boasts Matthijs de Ligt and Paul Pogba among his clients – has reportedly had his transfer ban suspended this summer.
- Frenkie de Jong has urged Ajax and Netherlands team-mate Matthijs de Ligt to join him at Barcelona this summer.
- Ryan Sessegnon wants to move to Tottenham after rejecting new contract at Fulham, but Spurs will refuse to offer more than £25m for defender.
- Arsenal are reportedly ‘one step away’ from completing their first deal of the summer with Yannick Carrasco closing in on a move to the Emirates.
- Arsenal have been told they must pay at least £44m for Sampdoria pair Dennis Praet and Joachim Andersen.
- West Ham have made an enquiry for versatile Eibar playmaker Joan Jordan and are looking at Newcastle’s Isaac Hayden.
- West Ham utility man Reece Oxford is set to join Augsburg.
- Neil Lennon is considering bringing Henrik Larsson back to Celtic as a coach.
- Hamilton owner Ronnie MacDonald expects Accies to be quids in when Eamonn Brophy leaves Kilmarnock.
- Oran Kearney has confirmed he’s staying at St Mirren.
- Tottenham are eyeing a summer swoop for Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele.
- Andreas Pereira is in line for a new four-year deal at Manchester United.
- Aboubakar Kamara will be back in a Fulham shirt next season after clear-the-air talks with Scott Parker.
- Everton face another fight to keep hold of Idrissa Gueye with PSG to reignite their £30m transfer interest.
- Shola Ameobi has returned to Newcastle as their loan player coordinator.
- Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be handed an audition for the role of England’s first-choice right back.