Latest transfer news – 6 May 2020
The latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on Timo Werner, Willian, Leroy Sane and more!
- Manchester United have placed Timo Werner on their transfer shortlist, despite Liverpool leading the race for the RB Leipzig striker’s signature.
- Chelsea winger Willian has already sealed his reunion with Jose Mourinho by agreeing to join Tottenham this summer.
- The Premier League are set to revamp the owners’ and directors’ test in light of the £300m Newcastle takeover backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund.
- Players are being asked to share their concerns on Project Restart over WhatsApp, with the PFA then reporting their members’ issues back to the Premier League.
- Premier League clubs have delayed their highly-anticipated return to training by a week as Project Restart hit another roadblock on Tuesday.
- Manchester United have made a last-ditch £30,000-a-week offer to Angel Gomes to sign a new deal before he quits for free this summer.
- Arsenal could have to sell six players to fund the remaining fee left to pay for Nicolas Pepe.
- West Ham star Manuel Lanzini says it will be ‘madness’ for the Premier League to return before there is a vaccine against Covid-19.
- Mikel Arteta has warned that Premier League stars will find it hard not to break coronavirus rules.
- Manchester City will go head to head with Liverpool in the race to sign highly-rated KV Mechelen midfielder Aster Vranckx.
- Barcelona have already lost up to £121m due to the coronavirus outbreak, first vice president Jordi Cardoner has confirmed.
- Bayern Munich have reportedly made a £35m bid for Leroy Sane after agreeing terms with the Manchester City winger on a five-year deal.
- Manchester City’s John Stones believes football shouldn’t be in a rush to return – and would prefer to see games resume when supporters are allowed into stadiums.
- Arsenal have expressed their interest to Bayern Munich about youngster Angelo Stiller after impressing for their academy.
- Manchester United have told their players who are overseas to return to England in the next seven days.
- Former SFA technical director Mark Wotte has said he wants to return to Scotland and land the St Johnstone job.
- Senior figures at Liverpool are unhappy with Loris Karius’s treatment at Besiktas but he has little chance of reigniting his Reds career.
- Manchester United missed out on signing Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, despite Jose Mourinho making it clear to the club he wanted to sign the defender.