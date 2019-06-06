Latest Transfer News – 6 June 2019
All the news and rumours including the latest on Eden Hazard, Daniel James, Christian Eriksen, Giovani Lo Celso, Paul Pogba, and more…
- Real Madrid are set to sign Eden Hazard after agreeing a €100m fee with Chelsea.
- Rodri has fuelled talk of a move to Man City, asking Atletico Madrid for ‘space’ to make a decision on his future.
- Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta is set to return to Italy as Roma launch a transfer bid.
- Matthijs de Ligt has been urged to snub Manchester United in favour of Liverpool.
- Tottenham are reportedly making a £40m bid to land Roma star Nicola Zaniolo.
- Barcelona are reported to have shortlisted Arsenal star Sead Kolasinac in their transfer targets this summer.
- Brighton head a queue of clubs after Genk striker Mbwana Samatta.
- Andre Gomes has paved the way for a permanent move to Everton after rejecting an offer from West Ham.
- Antonio Conte has put Gareth Bale top of his transfer wishlist as the new Inter Milan boss gets to work building his side.
- Real Madrid will listen to offers for Isco as Zinedine Zidane tries to free up funds to overhaul the La Liga giants.
- Manchester City are fearing a Champions League ban and have launched a legal challenge to halt UEFA’s investigation.
- Paris Saint-Germain are set to make a bid for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea after the French club announced the departure of Gianluigi Buffon.
- Tottenham will ask for more than £100m for Christian Eriksen after he admitted for the first time that he wants to leave this summer.
- Celtic are interested in landing Phil Jagielka following his Everton release.
- Eros Grezda has no Rangers future and his signing raises questions over recruitment.
- Arsenal are scouting Dayot Upamecano but Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti is Unai Emery’s No 1 choice this summer.
- Barcelona rejected the chance to sign new Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.
- Wilfried Zaha has revealed the shocking extent of racist abuse he suffers in football.
- Harry Kane has declared himself fit for Nations League action but manager Gareth Southgate refused point blank to say if he would pick him.