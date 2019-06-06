Latest Transfer News – 6 June 2019

All the news and rumours including the latest on Eden Hazard, Daniel James, Christian Eriksen, Giovani Lo Celso, Paul Pogba, and more…





A look at the latest transfer rumours in the Premier League as clubs look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

Real Madrid are set to sign Eden Hazard after agreeing a €100m fee with Chelsea.

Rodri has fuelled talk of a move to Man City, asking Atletico Madrid for ‘space’ to make a decision on his future.

Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta is set to return to Italy as Roma launch a transfer bid.

Matthijs de Ligt has been urged to snub Manchester United in favour of Liverpool.

Tottenham are reportedly making a £40m bid to land Roma star Nicola Zaniolo.

Barcelona are reported to have shortlisted Arsenal star Sead Kolasinac in their transfer targets this summer.

Brighton head a queue of clubs after Genk striker Mbwana Samatta.

Andre Gomes has paved the way for a permanent move to Everton after rejecting an offer from West Ham.

Antonio Conte has put Gareth Bale top of his transfer wishlist as the new Inter Milan boss gets to work building his side.

Real Madrid will listen to offers for Isco as Zinedine Zidane tries to free up funds to overhaul the La Liga giants.

Manchester City are fearing a Champions League ban and have launched a legal challenge to halt UEFA’s investigation.

Paris Saint-Germain are set to make a bid for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea after the French club announced the departure of Gianluigi Buffon.

Tottenham will ask for more than £100m for Christian Eriksen after he admitted for the first time that he wants to leave this summer.

Celtic are interested in landing Phil Jagielka following his Everton release.

Eros Grezda has no Rangers future and his signing raises questions over recruitment.

Arsenal are scouting Dayot Upamecano but Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti is Unai Emery’s No 1 choice this summer.

Barcelona rejected the chance to sign new Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

Wilfried Zaha has revealed the shocking extent of racist abuse he suffers in football.