Latest transfer news – 5 May 2020
The latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on Leroy Sane, Thomas Partey, Andre Onana and more!
- Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has made it clear he would like to move to Arsenal and is hoping a deal can be struck between the clubs.
- Agents of Premier League players expect some clubs to launch campaigns to discourage them from returning under the terms of Project Restart.
- Arsenal would be the Premier League club most financially affected by playing next season behind closed doors, according to research which reveals potential losses across the division of £878.2m.
- Agents fees are set to push towards a record-breaking £300m for Premier League transfers for last season, but the coronavirus pandemic is expected to halt clubs paying extravagant commission, while in the lower leagues there are fears middle-men will go out of business.
- Premier League clubs are at odds over whether or not supporters can be prevented from congregating or breaking coronavirus social distancing guidelines as part of the proposal to restart football at neutral grounds.
- Wembley is back on the agenda as a potential venue to complete the Premier League season.
- Tottenham face a further £10m cash blow as NFL chiefs have cancelled this year’s four “London Games”.
- Manchester United have agreed to sign Joe Hugill from Sunderland but the £200k transfer is being held up as the teenager is banned from travelling for a medical due to lockdown restrictions.
- Manchester United face a dilemma on whether to let Dean Henderson stay at top-four rivals Sheffield United – and potentially help deny them a £60m-plus Champions League slot.
- Aston Villa are poised to get the green light to recall England goalkeeper Tom Heaton for their fight against the drop.
- Premier League players have been ordered not to spit and to wear snoods or masks when they go back to training.
- David Moyes has revealed he’d ask for Billy Gilmour in exchange for Declan Rice if Chelsea come knocking for his star man this summer.
- Aaron Ramsey admits he ditched Arsenal for Juventus to escape his “comfort zone” after 11 years without winning the title.
- Newcastle will have to pay Tottenham £12.5m if they want to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as manager this month due to a clause in his contract, but the Argentine will be able to sign for free in June.
- Kevin De Bruyne is set to open contract negotiations with Manchester City once the protracted season has been completed.
- Key plans on the safe return to football are set to be finalised at a cross-sport meeting with the Government on Wednesday, with plans expected to be put to players for essential feedback.
- The Premier League are set to delay Friday’s crucial meeting aimed at rubber-stamping Project Restart until next week after it emerged Boris Johnson will reveal the next phase of the UK’s lockdown on Sunday.
- Several Bundesliga players are being tested daily and receiving same day results after coronavirus cases were discovered in their squad.
- A Manchester City-themed aircraft that was unveiled by Premier League stars in October has been converted into a cargo plane to collect frozen beef from Sudan during the coronavirus pandemic.
- Manchester United’s plans to increase the capacity at Old Trafford have been placed on hold thanks to the coronavirus crisis.
- Neymar is reportedly willing to take a 50 per cent pay cut to force through a transfer from Paris-Saint Germain back to Barcelona this summer.
- Arsenal head of football Raul Sanllehi told staff on a conference call last week that budgets would be tight for the summer and it would be highly unlikely for any major deals at the Emirates.
- Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool players are “eager as five-year olds” training in their gardens ahead of the potential Premier League resumption.
- Cristiano Ronaldo has left Madeira to return to Italy with his family after nearly two months on his native island.
- Norwich boss Daniel Farke has insisted the Premier League cannot return if it risks a single life.
- Eoin Morgan has poured cold water on Alex Hales making an immediate return to international cricket after the coronavirus delay.
- Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed the club “have an agreement” with Chelsea target Andre Onana that would allow the goalkeeper to leave for the right price this summer.
- Liverpool have told Timo Werner’s representatives they need more time to decide on whether to make a formal offer for the Germany international as they wait to see what impact coronavirus will have on the next transfer window.
- One of the key arguments for the return of the Premier League season is being challenged by the Football League, with a row brewing over controversial parachute payments.
- Government officials, medical experts and leading sports officials will unveil a final set of Covid-19 protocols this week designed to convince Premier League footballers and other professional athletes that they can safely return to action.
- Clubs in League One and League Two have agreed on a salary cap limit as part of a proposal to introduce them for next season.
- Plans to hold a historic summit of all top-flight clubs to effectively end the season were dramatically put on hold – in case the Scottish government makes the decision for them on Tuesday.
- Serie A side Lazio are set to pounce for Ianis Hagi if Rangers don’t take up their option on the loan star.
- Peter Lovenkrands has emerged as a serious contender for the St Johnstone job.
- Leigh Griffiths revealed he wants to stay at Celtic for the rest of his career.
- Dave Cormack says crisis-torn clubs must “get our cake and eat it” by finding a way to cash in on closed-doors games.