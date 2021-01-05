Latest Transfer News – 5 January 2020

The latest news and rumours as the comings and goings at Man Utd take centre stage. Plus the future of Frank Lampard at Chelsea and more…

Chelsea do not have a ready-made succession plan for the replacement of head coach Frank Lampard with the club yet to hit the panic button over their poor run of form.

The Premier League is planning to scale back its lobbying for the return of crowds after Boris Johnson plunged the country into a third national lockdown.

Borussia Dortmund have blamed Jadon Sancho’s slump in form this season on his head being turned by Manchester United’s summer pursuit of the England winger.

West Ham are looking into ending Felipe Anderson’s unproductive spell at Porto and attempting to protect the Brazilian winger’s value by finding him a new loan club.

Manchester City are still confident Kevin De Bruyne will sign a new Etihad deal – despite a hitch in negotiations.

Chelsea are ready to move for Thomas Tuchel if boss Frank Lampard fails to turn things around.

Real Madrid have beaten off their competition to sign David Alaba because Barcelona cannot afford him.

Southampton have come forward to register an interest in signing Demarai Gray on a free transfer this summer.

Manchester United outcast Marcos Rojo has reportedly held talks over a move to join Boca Juniors.

Manchester City are weighing up a contract offer for Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos, according to reports.

Bayern Munich are in talks to sign Reading’s highly-rated full-back Omar Richards at the end of the season.

Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Kenny Dalglish and Gareth Southgate have joined forces to support football’s fight against dementia.

Brandon Williams, Sergio Romero, and Jesse Lingard are among six fringe players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to depart Manchester United in January.

Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho says there is “no chance” of Harry Winks leaving amid interest from Valencia.

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is the subject of transfer interest from Turkish side Besiktas and circumstances could pave the way for a January move for the Egyptian.

Everton have reportedly opened talks with Lucas Digne about a new contract at the club and talks are progressing well to tie the left-back down to a long-term deal.

Wolves wing-back Ruben Vinagre is in talks over a new loan move to Famalicao.

Inter Milan are forcing out Christian Eriksen but there are plenty of clubs craving his signature, with Ajax and Wolves joining the race for the San Siro outcast.

Georginio Wijnaldum will be a free agent at Liverpool this summer which has reportedly left Anfield officials “stunned”.

Tottenham have shelved plans to secure the long-term futures of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son given the financial impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Clubs in the FA Cup third round are set to forfeit matches if positive Covid-19 tests mean they cannot fulfil this weekend’s fixtures.

John Stones could be set for an England recall after his return to form with Manchester City.

Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc has admitted he doesn’t rule out the possibility of Julian Brandt leaving the club during January amid interest from Arsenal.

Arsenal are reportedly ready to cut short Lucas Torreira’s loan transfer with Atletico Madrid and send him elsewhere instead.

Manchester United will allow Paul Pogba to join Juventus in a swap deal, but do not want Aaron Ramsey in return.

Christian Pulisic has warned Chelsea must show character to get through their “tough period”.

Celtic were locked in an astonishing war of words with the Scottish Government on Monday night over their trip to Dubai.

Rangers will consider January loans for Jordan Jones and George Edmundson.

St Mirren are set to agree a pre-contract arrangement to sign Scotland international Eamonn Brophy.

Hibernian are closing in on a permanent deal for Columbus Crew’s Chris Cadden.

Motherwell are set to finalise their managerial shortlist and will look to start the interview process this week.

Aberdeen hope to discover this week if they have been chosen to help Scottish football lead the fight against coronavirus by rolling out the vaccine from Pittodrie.

Motherwell centre-half Declan Gallagher is hoping to force through a shock move to boyhood heroes Celtic.

Fernando Torres reckons Steven Gerrard is destined to rekindle his Liverpool love affair by becoming boss one day – but only after winning multiple trophies at Rangers.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly considering replacing Frank Lampard with former Blues striker Andriy Shevchenko.