Latest Transfer News – 5 January 2020
The latest news and rumours as the comings and goings at Man Utd take centre stage. Plus the future of Frank Lampard at Chelsea and more…
- Chelsea do not have a ready-made succession plan for the replacement of head coach Frank Lampard with the club yet to hit the panic button over their poor run of form.
- The Premier League is planning to scale back its lobbying for the return of crowds after Boris Johnson plunged the country into a third national lockdown.
- Borussia Dortmund have blamed Jadon Sancho’s slump in form this season on his head being turned by Manchester United’s summer pursuit of the England winger.
- West Ham are looking into ending Felipe Anderson’s unproductive spell at Porto and attempting to protect the Brazilian winger’s value by finding him a new loan club.
- Manchester City are still confident Kevin De Bruyne will sign a new Etihad deal – despite a hitch in negotiations.
- Chelsea are ready to move for Thomas Tuchel if boss Frank Lampard fails to turn things around.
- Real Madrid have beaten off their competition to sign David Alaba because Barcelona cannot afford him.
- Southampton have come forward to register an interest in signing Demarai Gray on a free transfer this summer.
- Manchester United outcast Marcos Rojo has reportedly held talks over a move to join Boca Juniors.
- Manchester City are weighing up a contract offer for Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos, according to reports.
- Bayern Munich are in talks to sign Reading’s highly-rated full-back Omar Richards at the end of the season.
- Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Kenny Dalglish and Gareth Southgate have joined forces to support football’s fight against dementia.
- Brandon Williams, Sergio Romero, and Jesse Lingard are among six fringe players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to depart Manchester United in January.
- Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho says there is “no chance” of Harry Winks leaving amid interest from Valencia.
- Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is the subject of transfer interest from Turkish side Besiktas and circumstances could pave the way for a January move for the Egyptian.
- Everton have reportedly opened talks with Lucas Digne about a new contract at the club and talks are progressing well to tie the left-back down to a long-term deal.
- Wolves wing-back Ruben Vinagre is in talks over a new loan move to Famalicao.
- Inter Milan are forcing out Christian Eriksen but there are plenty of clubs craving his signature, with Ajax and Wolves joining the race for the San Siro outcast.
- Georginio Wijnaldum will be a free agent at Liverpool this summer which has reportedly left Anfield officials “stunned”.
- Tottenham have shelved plans to secure the long-term futures of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son given the financial impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
- Clubs in the FA Cup third round are set to forfeit matches if positive Covid-19 tests mean they cannot fulfil this weekend’s fixtures.
- John Stones could be set for an England recall after his return to form with Manchester City.
- Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc has admitted he doesn’t rule out the possibility of Julian Brandt leaving the club during January amid interest from Arsenal.
- Arsenal are reportedly ready to cut short Lucas Torreira’s loan transfer with Atletico Madrid and send him elsewhere instead.
- Manchester United will allow Paul Pogba to join Juventus in a swap deal, but do not want Aaron Ramsey in return.
- Christian Pulisic has warned Chelsea must show character to get through their “tough period”.
- Celtic were locked in an astonishing war of words with the Scottish Government on Monday night over their trip to Dubai.
- Rangers will consider January loans for Jordan Jones and George Edmundson.
- St Mirren are set to agree a pre-contract arrangement to sign Scotland international Eamonn Brophy.
- Hibernian are closing in on a permanent deal for Columbus Crew’s Chris Cadden.
- Motherwell are set to finalise their managerial shortlist and will look to start the interview process this week.
- Aberdeen hope to discover this week if they have been chosen to help Scottish football lead the fight against coronavirus by rolling out the vaccine from Pittodrie.
- Motherwell centre-half Declan Gallagher is hoping to force through a shock move to boyhood heroes Celtic.
- Fernando Torres reckons Steven Gerrard is destined to rekindle his Liverpool love affair by becoming boss one day – but only after winning multiple trophies at Rangers.
- Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly considering replacing Frank Lampard with former Blues striker Andriy Shevchenko.
- Neil Lennon has been given the backing of Celtic’s major shareholder Dermot Desmond to see out the season.
- Legendary Rangers boss Walter Smith has warned nothing has been won yet in the title race with Celtic.
- Ex-St Mirren chief Stewart Gilmour has blasted Celtic’s Dubai ‘jolly’ – but claims it could be key to his old club winning their SFA appeal.