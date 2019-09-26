Latest Transfer News – 3 August 2020
- Arsenal will offer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a new £250,000-a-week deal this week in a bid to keep him at the Emirates.
- Matteo Guendouzi appears to have no future at Arsenal following his radio silence in the aftermath of the FA Cup final.
- Paul Gascoigne is backing the Mirror’s call to give a posthumous knighthood to the man he called his “second dad” – Jack Charlton.
- Frank Lampard admits he does not know whether Willian will still be at Stamford Bridge next season but insists the ball is in the player’s court.
- The Community Shield could see Liverpool and Arsenal field young and fringe players in the traditional Wembley curtain raiser.
- Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reportedly made personal contact with Ivan Rakitic as he aims to convince the Barcelona star to move to the Emirates.
- Juventus are looking to sign Manchester United’s Chris Smalling and are willing to offer Federico Bernardeschi in a swap deal.
- Arsenal are ready to cash in on several first-team stars including Alexandre Lacazette and Hector Bellerin to raise funds for Mikel Arteta’s rebuild.
- Tottenham are probably leading the race for Philippe Coutinho right now over the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Leicester.
- Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic and Valencia’s Rodrigo are among the top talents that could leave Spain this summer.
- FIFA has said there ‘was and is absolutely no reason to open any investigation’ after criminal proceedings against president Gianni Infantino were launched in Switzerland earlier this week.
- Wigan’s takeover is being delayed by the club’s appeal against the 12-point deduction that relegated them to League One as prospective buyers want to wait and see which division the club will be in before completing a move.
- Fulham will be desperate to secure promotion to the Premier League in the play-offs, otherwise their transfer plans could be badly hit.
- Referees should send players off if they deliberately cough at an opponent or match official, new FA guidance states.
- Frank Lampard will step up his Ben Chilwell bid with a defensive clear-out.
- Bournemouth may target John Terry to replace Eddie Howe.
- Tottenham Hotspur face competition from Everton for another of José Mourinho’s preferred summer recruits: the Turkey full-back Zeki Celik.
- Nick Kyrgios has become the latest player to confirm that he will not compete in the US Open because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Memphis Depay could be key to his old club Manchester United landing top target Jadon Sancho this summer.
- Frank Lampard has appealed to the Premier League to delay Chelsea’s start to next season – even if his team cannot produce an unlikely last-16 Champions League comeback against Bayern Munich.
- Frank Lampard faces an anxious wait to find out whether or not he will be able to rebuild Chelsea’s defence this summer.
- Eddie Howe is planning to take a break from football after leaving Bournemouth, the club at which he has spent 25 years as player and manager, on Saturday by mutual consent.
- Arsenal will step up their recruitment plans after victory in the FA Cup final brought some much-needed clarity to their financial situation, with Sevilla defender Diego Carlos one of their potential targets.
- Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has opened up on Manchester United transfer target Ansu Fati, and insisted he wants the teenage wonderkid to stay at the Nou Camp for the rest of his career.
- Ayr and Morton are battling it out to land Rangers hitkid Josh McPake on loan.
- Dundee United will complete the signing of Ryan Edwards from Blackpool this week.