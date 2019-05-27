Home News and Interviews Latest Transfer News – 27 May 2019
Premier League - EPL

Latest Transfer News – 27 May 2019

 

  • Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering a swoop for Liverpool star James Milner.
  • Real Madrid have made a £79m bid for Manchester United’s long-term target Kalidou Koulibaly.
  • Juventus want to re-sign Paul Pogba – and will offer Manchester United Paulo Dybala and Alex Sandro in return.
  • Arsenal players’ plans to show support for Henrikh Mkhitaryan during the Europa League final have been blocked by strict UEFA rules.
  • Harry Kane is expected to fly to Madrid with his Tottenham team-mates on Wednesday as he bids to prove his fitness for the Champions League final.
  • Chelsea are facing another major blow ahead of the Europa League final with N’Golo Kante set to miss the showdown with Arsenal due to a knee injury.
  • Zinedine Zidane has told Sergio Ramos to stay at Real Madrid amid Liverpool and Manchester United links.
  • Liverpool are eyeing Hull goalkeeper David Marshall as a potential replacement for the outgoing Simon Mignolet.
  • Liverpool are plotting to hijack Watford’s deal for £2m Brazilian star Joao Pedro from Fluminense.
  • Manchester United are eyeing a deal for Benfica star Ruben Dias after missing out on Kalidou Koulibaly
  • Celtic boss-in-waiting Neil Lennon has confessed Mikael Lustig could have played his last game for the club.
  • Rangers target George Edmundson has handed in a transfer request at Oldham.
  • Rangers are set to make an improved bid for Oldham defender George Edmundson
