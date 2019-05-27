Latest Transfer News – 27 May 2019
- Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering a swoop for Liverpool star James Milner.
- Real Madrid have made a £79m bid for Manchester United’s long-term target Kalidou Koulibaly.
- Juventus want to re-sign Paul Pogba – and will offer Manchester United Paulo Dybala and Alex Sandro in return.
- Arsenal players’ plans to show support for Henrikh Mkhitaryan during the Europa League final have been blocked by strict UEFA rules.
- Harry Kane is expected to fly to Madrid with his Tottenham team-mates on Wednesday as he bids to prove his fitness for the Champions League final.
- Chelsea are facing another major blow ahead of the Europa League final with N’Golo Kante set to miss the showdown with Arsenal due to a knee injury.
- Zinedine Zidane has told Sergio Ramos to stay at Real Madrid amid Liverpool and Manchester United links.
- Liverpool are eyeing Hull goalkeeper David Marshall as a potential replacement for the outgoing Simon Mignolet.
- Liverpool are plotting to hijack Watford’s deal for £2m Brazilian star Joao Pedro from Fluminense.
- Manchester United are eyeing a deal for Benfica star Ruben Dias after missing out on Kalidou Koulibaly
- Celtic boss-in-waiting Neil Lennon has confessed Mikael Lustig could have played his last game for the club.
- Rangers target George Edmundson has handed in a transfer request at Oldham.
- Rangers are set to make an improved bid for Oldham defender George Edmundson