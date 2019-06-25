Latest Transfer News – 25 June 2019
The latest news and rumours, including updates on Neymar, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Newcastle and Chelsea’s manager search and more!
- Laurent Blanc wants to succeed Rafael Benitez at trouble-torn Newcastle.
- Aston Villa want six more signings this summer.
- West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed a swoop for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Charles Aranguiz was rejected.
- Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set for a Manchester United medical this week ahead of his protracted £55m switch from Crystal Palace.
- Harry Maguire could be left in Leicester limbo as the Manchester giants battle to sign him.
- Roy Keane has been backed to take over as Newcastle manager by Vinnie Jones.
- Axel Tuanzebe will hold showdown talks with Manchester United over his future in the next fortnight.
- Celtic and Stoke are battling it out for Luton right-back Jack Stacey.
- Arsenal are keen on Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou.
- Tottenham are monitoring £15m Denmark U21 sensation Andreas Skov Olsen.
- Kieran Trippier is at the centre of a £25m tug of war between Italian sides Napoli and Juventus.
- Paris Saint-Germain approached Manchester United about the possibility of directly swapping Neymar for Paul Pogba, although it is understood the Premier League club currently think the deal for the Brazilian would be far too expensive to justify.
- Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea successor will get to decide whether to keep on club legend Gianfranco Zola.
- FIFA will deal strongly with Cameroon over their disgraceful behaviour during England’s 3-0 quarter-final win, with retrospective bans possible for those who spat at and stamped on Phil Neville’s players.
- There were growing demands on Monday night for FIFA to consider using both male and female referees at future Women’s World Cups after out-of-control Cameroon players were allowed to foul England players with impunity at the end of Sunday’s round-of-16 tie.
- Real Zaragoza have dismissed suggestions Mateo Mejia has joined Manchester United after it appeared the Spanish wonderkid had made the switch to Old Trafford.
- Celtic have joined Rangers and Aberdeen in the fight to land Max Lowe – as Arsenal lodged an improved £18m bid for Hoops star Kieran Tierney.
- The referee of England’s last-16 victory twice overruled VAR late on to prevent Cameroon players from abandoning the match.
- Newcastle are starting from scratch in their search for a new manager and do not even have a shortlist for a new boss after announcing Rafa Benítez will leave his role when his contract expires on Sunday.
- England supporters were escorted from the stadium for their own safety after Cameroon fans reacted angrily to the controversial VAR decisions in the Lionesses’ 3-0 victory in Valenciennes.
- Raging West Brom have blasted Neil Lennon over his treatment of £15m loan flop Oliver Burke.
- Partick Thistle have turned down a £300,000 bid from Norwich City for Aidan Fitzpatrick.
- Oran Kearney has agreed his departure from St Mirren.