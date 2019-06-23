Latest Transfer News – 23 June 2019
All the latest news and rumours, including on the futures on Maguire, Pogba, Coutinho, Eriksen, Neymar and more!
- Christian Eriksen is eyeing a switch to Manchester United or Juventus after seeing his dream move to Real Madrid collapse.
- Arsenal are preparing a renewed bid for Celtic’s Kieran Tierney after their initial £15m offer was rejected.
- Atletico Madrid will make a last-ditch attempt to stop recently released Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera from joining PSG.
- West Brom are in danger of losing teenager Rekeem Harper to Juventus for virtually nothing, with the 19 year-old out of contract.
- Manchester United are set to be lumbered with £500,000-a-week forward Alexis Sanchez next season because nobody can afford to sign him.
- Arsenal could reopen talks to keep long-serving skipper Laurent Koscielny at the Emirates Stadium for the rest of his career.
- Inter Milan are ready to offer Manchester United the chance to offload Romelu Lukaku, in a straight swap for Mauro Icardi.
- Barcelona are prepared to pay £90m for PSG’s Neymar and offer Philippe Coutinho to the Ligue 1 club.
- Real Madrid will enter a women’s team into the newly formed Primera Division Pro next season.
- Ajax are asking for a club-record transfer fee of more than £75m for Matthijs de Ligt.
- Paul Pogba’s teammates believe he should leave Manchester United for the good of the club.
- Rafael Benitez will leave Newcastle next week unless the club’s chiefs make a renewed attempt to keep him.
- Dean Henderson wants his wages to triple to £75,000 a week to stay at Manchester United.
- Manchester City and Celtic will battle it out to sign Ecuadorian midfielder Jose Cifuentes.
- Leeds United want £30m for Kalvin Phillips, who is a target for Aston Villa.
- If Manchester City succeed in persuading Harry Maguire to come to the Etihad, Leicester will demand a fee that will match or exceed the £75m that Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk.
- Joe Hart is on Lille’s shortlist if their lose their first choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan in the summer transfer window.
- Barcelona are showing interest in Manchester City attacking midfielder Kian Breckin who has impressed in City’s youth teams.
- Caster Semenya could be eligible to compete at 800m events in the United Kingdom as regulations requiring her to take “hormone suppressing” drugs may be legally unenforceable here.
- Manchester United star Paul Pogba is expected expected to hold a pre-season meeting with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and tell him he wants to leave this summer.
- Derby have put together a £10m contract to try and keep Frank Lampard from joining Chelsea.
- West Ham are unlikely to act on their interest in Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson after the England forward was valued at £60m.
- Everton are looking to bring in at least four more players after Andre Gomes made his move from Barcelona permanent.