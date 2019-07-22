Latest Transfer News – 22 July 2019
The latest rumours, including updates on the futures of Gareth Bale, Romelu Lukaku, Nicolas Pepe, Paul Pogba and more…
- Gareth Bale has been offered a £1m-per-week deal to go to Chinese club Beijing Guoan.
- Scott McTominay is backing himself to be part of Manchester United’s future even if manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer splashes out on a new midfielder.
- Oleksandr Zinchenko burst into tears when Vincent Kompany announced he was leaving Manchester City.
- Newcastle are confident they have no case to answer over the appointment of Steve Bruce despite the threat of legal action made by his former club Sheffield Wednesday.
- Eddie Nketiah has declared himself ready to play regular first-team football after becoming the breakout star of the club's pre-season tour of the United States.
- N’Golo Kante faces missing the start of the season after suffering a setback with his knee injury.
- David Wheater is wanted by Oldham after giving up on a return to Bolton.
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has doubled Manchester United’s pre-season workload.
- James Milner has revealed uncertainty around his Liverpool future because talks are yet to start over a new deal.
- Newcastle have been left stunned after Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri offered to drop his legal threat over Steve Bruce if the Toon sent players to Hillsborough on loan.
- Tony Mowbray has warned Celtic that Rangers are the real deal under Steven Gerrard.
- Israel boss Andreas Herzog has stepped in to try to help Hatem Abd Elhamed win his dream £1.6m move to Celtic.
- Saudi Arabians Abha have joined Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe in the tug of war for Dundee United star Rachid Bouhenna.
- Celtic’s European opponents Nomme Kalju look set to travel to Scotland without their manager and star player who face a mad dash to France to collect fast-tracked UK visas.