Latest Transfer News – 21 June 2019
All the latest news and rumours, including the latest on the futures of Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire, Philippe Coutinho and more!
- Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will issue a warning to Jesse Lingard after he posted a crude video on social media.
- Neymar’s return to Barcelona remains unlikely despite the player being desperate to link up with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez again this summer.
- Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has dropped a hint he could be about to splash the cash this summer.
- Manchester City are set to sign England star Harry Maguire in a massive transfer blow to arch-rivals United.
- Liverpool are ready to trigger Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo’s £45m release clause.
- Neymar is apparently ‘ready to go on strike’ at PSG to force a transfer back to Barcelona.
- Barcelona have reiterated their desire to keep hold of Ousmane Dembele this summer despite Liverpool’s interest in the forward.
- Aidy Boothroyd admits Aaron Wan-Bissaka has had his head turned by Manchester United.
- Arsenal are set to make a bid for St Etienne defender William Saliba but will not blow their transfer budget by meeting the £30m asking price.
- West Ham will make an ambitious £35m move for England striker Callum Wilson this summer.
- Martin Odegaard has been spotted in Germany ahead of a reported transfer to Bayer Leverkusen.
- Douglas Costa says he is open to a Premier League move but insists he’s happy at Juventus – for now.
- Luis Suarez says Neymar would be welcome back at Barcelona amid reports he is trying to force through a move away from PSG.
- Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Matthijs de Ligt this summer, but are seeking clarity on his situation.
- Liverpool have been tipped to sign Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen.
- Granit Xhaka could be handed the Arsenal captaincy after his Atletico Madrid transfer collapsed.
- Newcastle are charging supporters £65 for their 2019-20 replica home shirt, making it the most expensive in English football.
- Angelo Alessio revealed Antonio Conte told him he was “crazy” to snub Inter Milan for Kilmarnock.
- Ex-Celtic ace Massimo Donati has joined the Kilmarnock coaching staff under Angelo Alessio.
- George Edmundson underwent his Rangers medical on Thursday and is expected to sign a deal before joining the Gers on their pre-season trip to Portugal.
- Celtic’s Champions League foes FK Sarajevo have been thrown into turmoil after players boycotted a pre-season training camp over unpaid wages.