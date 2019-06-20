Latest Transfer News – 20 June 2019
All the latest news and rumours,including the latest on the futures of Paul Pogba, Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Issa Diop and more.
- Manchester United will sell Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan for £75m after the striker agreed a deal worth £180k-a-week.
- United have agreed a record £55m transfer fee for Crystal Palace star Aaron Wan-Bissaka and are eyeing Bournemouth’s £50m-rated playmaker David Brooks.
- Tom Heaton has rocked Burnley by rejecting a new contract offer, putting Bournemouth on transfer alert.
- Manchester City have beaten Chelsea to the signing of Millwall youngster Samuel Edozie.
- Arsenal have stepped up their interest in Celtic’s Kieran Tierney as Unai Emery looks for a replacement for Nacho Monreal.
- The Gunners are eyeing a deal for Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.
- Oleksandr Zinchenko will follow Kyle Walker in committing his long-term future to Manchester City.
- Frank Lampard has told the Derby players he will quit the Rams if Chelsea make the right offer.
- Juventus are confident of beating Real Madrid to the transfer of Manchester United star Paul Pogba.
- United will hand England U21 goalkeeper Dean Henderson a new contract before loaning him back to Sheffield United.
- Jorginho is ready to quit Chelsea and follow Maurizio Sarri to Juventus.
- Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are leading the chase for Ryan Bertrand as Southampton look to cash in on the defender.
- Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has been offered the freedom of his home city of Sunderland – but has asked for the honour to be delayed until he nears retirement.
- Robert Lewandowski has revealed that Bayern Munich’s German players are ‘looking forward’ to Manchester City winger Leroy Sane arriving at the club.
- Sheffield United have joined the race for Bradley Dack – and the Blackburn star wants the Ewood Park outfit to let him speak to other clubs.
- Bournemouth have slapped a £25m price tag on Ryan Fraser in an attempt to ward off potential suitors this summer.
- Andros Townsend has enlisted the help of England striker coach Allan Russell in an effort to gatecrash Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 plans.
- Paul Pogba already fears he could be priced out of a move to Real Madrid this summer.
- Counties are demanding an extra £27m from the England and Wales Cricket Board in return for signing the contracts to confirm the establishment of the Hundred.
- Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is set to allow Rafael Camacho to join Sporting CP, but they won’t be getting Bruno Fernandes in return.
- George Edmundson is set to sign a four-year deal at Rangers after Oldham accepted a £650,000 bid, while the club have also staged a second round of talks with Joe Aribo.
- John Kennedy says Celtic won’t “lose any sleep” on failing to land David Turnbull.
- Italian giants Napoli are ready to slug it out with Arsenal for Kieran Tierney.
- Mark Allen slammed Scottish football’s decision-making process as Rangers quit the reserve league.
- David Turnbull is set to complete his record-breaking £3.25m switch to Norwich on Thursday.