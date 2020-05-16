Latest transfer news – 18 May 2020
The latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on Edinson Cavani, Jack Grealish, Kalidou Koulibaly and much more!
- The Premier League are prepared to extend the season to the end of August to ensure the disrupted campaign is completed.
- Manchester United star Marcus Rashford was snapped training with a member of the club’s fitness staff on Sunday – with the striker also heading to Carrington for a coronavirus test.
- Arsenal target Emmanuel Dennis is set to leave Club Brugge this summer after three years at the club, his manager has revealed.
- Premier League clubs have been told they could face heavy sanctions for serious breaches of new COVID-19 rules amid concerns that the system for testing players could be manipulated.
- Arsenal are likely to miss out on Ryan Fraser as the Bournemouth star has set his sights on a free transfer to Tottenham.
- Newcastle have received a boost in their reported attempt to sign Edinson Cavani. Paris Saint-Germain are not expected to offer the Uruguayan a new contract.
- Liverpool have reportedly tabled a lower offer than Newcastle for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.
- Manchester United face a battle with Juventus to sign Wolves star Raul Jimenez in the summer transfer window.
- The Premier League will discover how many players have contracted coronavirus when they meet to vote on Project Restart on Monday.
- Harry Kane cannot wait to start chasing his first goal of the decade if the Premier League resumes next month, following the longest spell on the sidelines during his career.
- Premier League players are expected to return to training on Tuesday, with a decision on neutral venues possible later this week.
- League One clubs are this week expected to follow League Two in curtailing their season, Coventry and Rotherham would be promoted and up to eight teams could be involved in a play-off.
- Barcelona and Juventus have come to an agreement over a summer move for Nelson Semedo to head to Italy, with Miralem Pjanic, Mattia De Sciglio and £22m heading to Catalunya.
- Wayne Rooney reckons Paul Pogba would benefit from playing in a deeper role at Manchester United.
- Manchester United are reportedly set to be snubbed in the race to sign Thiago Almada, the Argentine midfielder dubbed ‘the new Lionel Messi’.
- Manchester United have been told they must pay £80m for Jack Grealish by Aston Villa in the summer.
- Liverpool star Adam Lallana has been tipped to leave the club at the end of his contract and move to Leicester.
- Chelsea have demanded at least £58m for Jorginho should Juventus firm up their interest.
- Celtic are set to be crowned champions after an emergency SPFL board meeting on Monday morning.