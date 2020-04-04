Latest transfer news – 15 May 2020
The latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on Adrien Rabiot, Gareth Bale and Leroy Sane plus much more!
- LaLiga clubs are preparing to cut their wage bills by 30 per cent for next season as Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez could be allowed to leave Real Madrid for free.
- Premier League officials are in a race against time with their plans to get Project Restart underway left in limbo.
- Manchester United scout Piotr Sadowski believes players from Eastern European clubs are more likely to be targeted by wealthier teams in the upcoming window due to their cheaper market value.
- Plans to restart Scottish football in regional hubs dotted around the country have been discussed by the SFA and SPFL Joint Response Group.
- Bundesliga stars have been warned that catching coronavirus could cause ‘irreversible’ and ‘career-ending’ lung damage by a top sports doctor ahead of the league’s return this weekend.
- Paul Pogba and some of his Manchester United team-mates stepped up their training regime – by training at a local cricket club in Cheshire on Thursday afternoon.
- Chelsea could be set to miss out on one of their top targets this summer with Dries Mertens eyeing a stay in Serie A should his Napoli contract expire.
- Premier League clubs are offering short-term contracts to released youngsters for the start of next season to help boost their chances of finding new clubs.
- Brighton chief executive Paul Barber feels vindicated by his opposition to completing the Premier League season at neutral venues after revealing a majority of clubs backed his stance.
- The £300m takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi-led consortium should be scrutinised by the government amid concerns over broadcast piracy, a Conservative MP has said.
- David Silva is prepared to delay a return to Spain and sign a short-term extension to his Manchester City contract, because he wants one last shot at winning the Champions League before moving on.
- City are also prepared to sell Leroy Sane this summer – despite their hard-line stance with Bayern Munich, but will not entertain bids around the €35m mark as suggested in Germany.
- Wolves have lined up a bid for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha after ordering Morgan Gibbs-White to remain at home after breaching lockdown rules.
- Dele Alli has been visited by a police officer at his home as the investigation into his robbery continues.
- Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham admits he is desperate to finish his breakthrough season.
- Newcastle are preparing a bid of £26m for Juventus ace Adrien Rabiot.
- Serie A giants Roma have contacted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss a possible takeover of the club.
- Manchester United have picked former Manchester City player Rabbi Matondo as a back-up if their pursuit of Jadon Sancho falls through.
- Manchester United and Manchester City stars will be tested for COVID-19 next week after club bosses installed a testing facility at their training grounds.
- Leeds United are confident that they are able to re-sign Ben White following fresh transfer talks.
- Willian’s future is in an awkward ‘position’ amid a potential switch from Chelsea to Arsenal.
- Premier League players are worried they will not be able to get the treatment they require if and when football restarts, leaving managers having to decide whether or not to gamble over their fitness.
- A parliamentary committee is going to reject a call from one of its own members for it to scrutinise the planned Saudi Arabia-led takeover of Newcastle United.
- Championship club owners will be forced to fund the cost of coronavirus testing unless a white knight emerges who is prepared to foot the bill.
- Footballers are buying ferocious guard dogs as it emerged knife raiders took £350,000 of watches from England’s Dele Alli.
- A whopping 700,000 pints of beer could be wasted at London’s football stadiums – because there’s no one to drink it.
- Premier League pals of Dele Alli have hatched a plan to make his stolen watches too hot to handle so they can’t be sold on.
- Lionel Messi’s dream return to Newell’s Old Boys could be at risk due to safety issues in Argentina.
- Matt Doherty claims many Premier League footballers are willing to take risks to get back to work.
- England’s cricketers will each be allocated their own box of balls – but barred from applying any saliva to them – when they restart training next week in anticipation of playing six biosecure Tests against West Indies and Pakistan this summer.
- Scotland’s top-flight clubs will hold an emergency summit with SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster as they prepare to rubber-stamp a historic decision to hand the league title to Celtic.
- Gary Mackay has told Craig Levein “good riddance” as he finally prepares to leave Hearts.
- Legendary Romania star Gheorghe Hagi has publicly reiterated his desire to see his son sign for Rangers after admitting discussions with Steven Gerrard about the 21-year-old’s future.