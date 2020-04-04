Latest transfer news – 13 May 2020
The latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on Gareth Bale, Paul Pogba, Angel Gomes and more!
- Crystal Palace see Sean Dyche as the ideal long-term successor to Roy Hodgson.
- Chelsea believe they are close to landing Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes.
- Barcelona are keen on Juan Foyth with the Spurs defender available for transfer this summer.
- Tottenham will not allow record signing Tanguy Ndombele to leave this summer.
- Arsenal target Thomas Partey has been encouraged to move from Atletico Madrid to the Premier League – so he can play in “the best league in the world”.
- Mesut Ozil will see out the final year of his £350,000-a-week Arsenal contract, according to his agent.
- England could be made to play eight matches in a mega winter window as FIFA plot a calendar overhaul.
- Several Premier League players have been warned they need to also consider their financial futures as they weigh up whether to back Project Restart.
- Liverpool are reportedly eyeing another Red Bull Salzburg star just four months after bringing Takumi Minamino to Anfield on a cut-price deal.
- It is “inconceivable” that supporters will not flock to matches being held at home grounds, a leading police commissioner has warned in comments that will add to the unease about the Premier League’s hopes to scrap plans to play at neutral venues.
- Some Premier League dressing rooms are facing growing friction amid divisions over whether to sign individual coronavirus agreement forms.
- Bristol Rovers midfielder Alex Rodman believes 1,400 footballers from the EFL will be unemployed this summer amid fears that professional football may not return this year.
- EFL clubs won’t be able to vote on their futures – until the Premier League confirm there will be relegation.
- Unrest is growing among Premier League clubs about the proposed Saudi Arabian takeover of Newcastle.
- Arsenal are poised to land £2m Basel centre-back Eray Comert but face a battle with Galatasaray.
- Arsenal are ready to pull the plug on Dani Ceballos’ loan at the end of the season as they have no plans to sign him permanently.
- James Rodriguez is in advanced talks with Atletico Madrid over a summer transfer.
- Liverpool are set to be rivalled by Barcelona for striker Timo Werner after the La Liga side’s efforts to sign Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez hit an impasse.
- Manchester United face a battle to sign transfer target Federico Chiesa with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham also keen on the Fiorentina star.
- Newcastle have earmarked Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard as a potential new signing.
- Manchester United are ‘very close’ to securing a deal for Saul Niguez with Atletico Madrid forced to cut their asking price in half.
- Manchester United want to secure summer deals for Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham.
- Rangers are considering their legal options as they vowed to keep piling the pressure on the SPFL.
- Neil Doncaster has held out an olive branch to Rangers by urging them to help protect Scottish football from the catastrophic impact of the coronavirus crisis.