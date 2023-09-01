Home Transfer News Latest Transfer Deadline Day News and Rumours – 1 September 2023
Latest Transfer Deadline Day News and Rumours – 1 September 2023

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday’s newspapers…

 

  • Chelsea have officially announced the signing of Cole Palmer from Manchester City in a deal worth £42.5m.
  • Chelsea’s demand for a £7m loan fee from Manchester United for Marc Cucurella led the Old Trafford side to move on to target Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon.
  • Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg might get the chance to stay in London with Fulham making a late move to add him to their midfield options.
  • Kylian Mbappe is ready to sign a new contract with PSG that will run until the summer of 2026, but it will include a release clause which can be activated in the 2024 summer window.
  • Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is close to agreeing terms on a loan move to Bundesliga side FC Augsburg.
  • Fulham have made another late attempt to hijack Nottingham Forest’s move for Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi.
  • Luke Shaw might not be back in Manchester United’s first-team plans until the middle of November.
  • Manchester United have failed in an effort to sign Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana, according to reports in France.
  • Chelsea flop Tiemoue Bakayoko has finally found a new club, opting to return to French football with Lorient.
  • Mario Balotelli has been banished from Swiss club FC Sion’s squad and the club is now actively trying to sell the Italian to a Saudi Arabian team.
  • Fulham and Nottingham Forest are both attempting to sign France international Youssouf Fofana on Deadline Day.
  • Luton manager Rob Edwards has revealed the club have no interest in signing Rob Holding from Arsenal.
  • Sergio Reguilon has completed his medical at Manchester United ahead of becoming the replacement for the injured Luke Shaw.
  • Fulham have made a last-ditch offer to scupper Manchester United’s pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat by making a £26m offer to take the Fiorentina midfielder on a permanent basis, according to reports in Italy.
  • Thiago’s father, Mazinho, wants to see his son join up with Celta Vigo amid uncertainty around his Liverpool future.
  • Former Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has signed for Danish side Lyngby Boldklub.
  • Nottingham Forest are hopeful they will be able to break their transfer record on Deadline Day to bring in PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare for £30m.
  • Fiorentina are willing to loan Sofyan Amrabat to Manchester United but insist any deal includes an obligation to buy the Morocco midfielder at the end of the season.
Will Mohamed Salah leave Liverpool on Deadline Day?

