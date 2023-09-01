Latest Transfer Deadline Day News and Rumours – 1 September 2023
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday’s newspapers…
- Chelsea have officially announced the signing of Cole Palmer from Manchester City in a deal worth £42.5m.
- Chelsea’s demand for a £7m loan fee from Manchester United for Marc Cucurella led the Old Trafford side to move on to target Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon.
- Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg might get the chance to stay in London with Fulham making a late move to add him to their midfield options.
- Kylian Mbappe is ready to sign a new contract with PSG that will run until the summer of 2026, but it will include a release clause which can be activated in the 2024 summer window.
- Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is close to agreeing terms on a loan move to Bundesliga side FC Augsburg.
- Fulham have made another late attempt to hijack Nottingham Forest’s move for Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi.
- Luke Shaw might not be back in Manchester United’s first-team plans until the middle of November.
- Manchester United have failed in an effort to sign Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana, according to reports in France.
- Chelsea flop Tiemoue Bakayoko has finally found a new club, opting to return to French football with Lorient.
- Mario Balotelli has been banished from Swiss club FC Sion’s squad and the club is now actively trying to sell the Italian to a Saudi Arabian team.
- Fulham and Nottingham Forest are both attempting to sign France international Youssouf Fofana on Deadline Day.
- Luton manager Rob Edwards has revealed the club have no interest in signing Rob Holding from Arsenal.
- Sergio Reguilon has completed his medical at Manchester United ahead of becoming the replacement for the injured Luke Shaw.
- Fulham have made a last-ditch offer to scupper Manchester United’s pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat by making a £26m offer to take the Fiorentina midfielder on a permanent basis, according to reports in Italy.
- Thiago’s father, Mazinho, wants to see his son join up with Celta Vigo amid uncertainty around his Liverpool future.
- Former Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has signed for Danish side Lyngby Boldklub.
- Nottingham Forest are hopeful they will be able to break their transfer record on Deadline Day to bring in PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare for £30m.
- Fiorentina are willing to loan Sofyan Amrabat to Manchester United but insist any deal includes an obligation to buy the Morocco midfielder at the end of the season.